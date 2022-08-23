ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, GA

WALB 10

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP: 14-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A 14-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur County on Monday. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., on August 22 a white Toyota Camry was traveling on S. Wheat Avenue. According to Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by 43-year-old Stephenia...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
bulletin-news.com

Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County

On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Flames engulf Houston County home

TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
ecbpublishing.com

Shooting; One Dead

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approxiametly 9:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of E. Clark Ave., in Monticello, in reference to a shooting. The victim, Essie May Copeland, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by Jefferson County EMS, but succumbed to her injuries later that same night.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
WCTV

Thomas Co. abduction

Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Two car accident reported in Bainbridge

There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WMBB

Authorities say drowning victim was Fort Rucker flight student

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Apparent suicide at rest stop

A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Houston County woman, denied parole

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second time Lampkin has been denied parole, the first being in 2017.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

