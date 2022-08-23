Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
wfxl.com
1 dead and 1 injured following car accident in Decatur County on Monday
One person is injured and another has died following a car accident in Decatur County on Monday. On August 22, at 2:40 p.m , Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 red Ford Super duty that was traveling on Lake Douglas Drive, in Decatur County. According to Georgia State...
wgxa.tv
GSP: 14-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) -- A 14-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur County on Monday. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., on August 22 a white Toyota Camry was traveling on S. Wheat Avenue. According to Georgia State Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by 43-year-old Stephenia...
bulletin-news.com
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
ecbpublishing.com
Shooting; One Dead
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approxiametly 9:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of E. Clark Ave., in Monticello, in reference to a shooting. The victim, Essie May Copeland, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by Jefferson County EMS, but succumbed to her injuries later that same night.
WCTV
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello. The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she...
WCTV
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two homicides occurred at a home on East Clark Avenue in Jefferson County, on the same day, one year apart. The most recent murder happened Tuesday night, leaving 70-year-old Essie May Copeland dead. Neighbors said they heard seven or eight gunshots ring out that night. One...
WALB 10
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
WCTV
Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office. The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO....
WCTV
Thomas Co. abduction
Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick...
wfxl.com
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge
There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
Fatal Wednesday shooting in Albany remains under investigation
ALBANY — A fatal Wednesday-morning shooting has been initially ruled the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the incident remained under investigation on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Albany Police Department went to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue at 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday to serve an...
WCTV
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Authorities say drowning victim was Fort Rucker flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
Crosswalk plans for Velda Dairy Rd. offer parents relief
County and city leaders are working to improve safety on the busy road near Desoto Trails Elementary School.
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to incident on Corlett Street
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Corlett Street Thursday morning.
ecbpublishing.com
Apparent suicide at rest stop
A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
wdhn.com
Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Houston County woman, denied parole
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second time Lampkin has been denied parole, the first being in 2017.
