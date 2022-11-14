Where was Echoes filmed? Netflix series filming locations revealed

Where was Echoes filmed?

Echoes is a Netflix thriller series that sees Michelle Monaghan taking center stage as two characters, a pair of identical twins called Leni and Gina McCleary who share a dangerous secret. Secretly, the pair have been swapping lives with one another ever since they were children.

Now they’re all grown up, the pair share two homes, two husbands, and even a child. Their perfectly-planned lives are thrown into disarray when Leni disappears, shaking the sleepy town of Mount Echo to the core. This forces Gina to return to the girls’ rural home as she tries to track down her missing sister.

After Echoes hit Netflix on August 19, the series quickly climbed into the top 10 shows on the streaming service. With such beautiful scenery on display, it’s not surprising that many viewers want to find out where Echoes is filmed and whether the show's small-town setting is a real place.

So, where was Echoes filmed? And is Mount Echo a real place? We’ve got all the answers!

Where was Echoes filmed?

If you were desperate to learn where the Netflix thriller was shot, you’re in luck, as one of the supporting stars has already spilled the beans on where Echoes was filmed.

Speaking to the Express , Aliss Willis — who plays Leni’s best friend, Meg — revealed where Echoes was shot. “So, Echoes was filmed in North Carolina, Wilmington, North Carolina, and [we] also shot some scenes in a city called Southport”, she said.

Whilst the bulk of filming took place in North Carolina, it's also been reported that a few key scenes from the show were shot in Los Angeles County in California and Paris, France.

Alise Willis features as Meg. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Is Mount Echo a real place?

As we already mentioned, Mount Echo is where the bulk of Echoes takes place. The fictional town is where Gina and Leni grew up, and where their father, Victor, and their other sister, Claudia, lives. Whilst Gina swapped the sleepy town for Los Angeles, Leni remained behind and lived on a horse farm with her partner, Jack (played by Matt Bomer).

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Mount Echo is a real place, as there is a small town called Mount Echo in the United States, but the show isn’t actually set in this real town.

That’s because this community is found in Ohio County in northern West Virginia, unlike the Mount Echo in Echoes, which is located in Virginia.

Jack and Gina exploring the area on horseback. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

How many episodes of Echoes are there? Will there be a season 2 of Echoes?

Echoes' first season is seven episodes long, with each episode lasting around 40-50 minutes. You can stream the full season on Netflix right now.

The show was billed as a limited series, and we've not heard any rumblings about a potential second season since our last update, so it doesn't seem like a second season is in development right now. That being said, the fact that the season ends with a cliffhanger (no spoilers here) suggests that we could be returning to Mount Echo at some point in the future...