Look Both Ways is a new romcom that recently landed on Netflix , which stars Riverdale favorite Lili Reinhart as the titular role of Natalie.

The comedy-drama follows university student Natalie who has a one-night stand on the eve of her college graduation.

Her life then splits into two parallel realities, one where she falls pregnant and stays in her hometown to raise her baby. In the other, she’s not pregnant and moves to Los Angeles to follow her dreams of becoming an artist.

In both parallels, Natalie has an eye-opening experience, with life-changing love, pursuing her dream career and rediscovering herself.

In one of her lives, Natalie pursues her dream career in LA. (Image credit: Felicia Graham/Netflix)

Talking to Buzzfeed , Lili revealed her thoughts on the premise of the movie, saying: “I thought it was a very interesting setup for a non-typical rom-com. I thought it was a more elevated story than what you usually see for a love story and a story about a girl's journey with herself.

“Look Both Ways showing parallel lives brought in that sort of ‘hot topic’ multiverse aspect that is just so hot right now.”

As the film showed Natalie’s contrasting life in two different cities, fans have now been wanting to know where Look Both Ways was filmed.

If you’re one of these eager watchers, you can read below to find out…

Where was the movie Look Both Ways filmed?

Look Both Ways was filmed in both Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California with Natalie living very different lives in each of the cities.

Natalie’s two lives begin following her graduation at the University of Texas at Austin, where the movie was filmed at a variety of hotspots across the city, with some being the James D. Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge, an iconic Barbecue restaurant called Stubb’s Bar-B-Q and popular music venue The Continental Club.

Meanwhile in LA, when we see Natalie go to her first LA party, viewers will recognize the famous Venice sign on Pacific Avenue that leads to Venice Beach and the boardwalk.

However, reshoots took place in Vancouver, Canada in early 2022 at the Vancouver Public Library, Acquafarino Restaurant and Pacific Coffee Roasters.

Look Both Ways is available to watch on Netflix now.

