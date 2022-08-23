ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

KSN News

Wichitans react to student loan forgiveness announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness, and Wichitans have mixed feelings about the plan. Some students at Wichita State University (WSU) shared they are excited about the news, saying they knew this was something President Biden promised when he ran in 2020. But others are not as thrilled. […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

When will Wichita get a Whataburger?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When the first Kansas Whataburger opened in Overland Park in March, people in the Wichita area wanted to know when the famous hamburger chain would come to Wichita. We reached out to KMO Burger LLC, the franchise group behind the Kansas City-area Whataburger restaurants, to see if they have any updates […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita selected for new facility, to bring more jobs, investments

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been selected as the new home for a new manufacturing facility that will lead to more jobs and investments for the community. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the announcement on Wednesday, August 24, of the new facility. Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC., selected Wichita’s ict21 industrial district to house its facility.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
HUTCHINSON, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

New mental health clinic opening in McPherson

Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—In September, a new mental health facility will open in McPherson. McPherson Psychological Associates is becoming a reality at 114 N. Main St., thanks to Dr. Kathie Ward and Kellory Blanchard. Ward is an Oklahoma native who owns McAlester Psychological Associates, a psychology office that first opened its doors in 2004 in […]
MCPHERSON, KS
olioiniowa.com

20+ Terrific Places to Eat in Wichita, Kansas

Disclosure: Visit Wichita hosted my trip to Wichita, Kansas, and paid for my meals at some of the places listed below. However, all opinions are my own. Note: This post was originally published in December 2018 but has since been updated with new information. Some cities are known as foodie...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

WSU’s Jacob Wilson removed from team for violating team rules

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lone high school recruit in the Wichita State University basketball class of 2022, Jacob Wilson, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits. The 6-foot 5-inch Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was committed to the Shockers in April 2022. He was given the last of 13 scholarships. According to Wichita State, […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Getting closer to the rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms are on the horizon as we head into the weekend, and much needed moisture will fall in most of the state. However, it won’t be the amounts most of you are hoping for and the drought will continue beyond the weekend. Friday still...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much-needed rain remains elusive as expanded drought conditions continue in Kansas. Wichita is seeing one of the driest summers on record with many area farm fields left parched and scorched. So far this summer, the recorded rainfall in Wichita is 5.41 inches, down from the average of more than 13 inches between the months of June, July and August. Spun up dirt serves as a reminder of how little moisture it’s received this summer.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS

