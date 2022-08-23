ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macksville, KS

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macksville, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas teen dies in Scott Co. car crash

SCOTT COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teen died in a rollover crash in Scott County on Saturday. Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, of Haviland, was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer on southbound Venison Road, north of Kansas 96, around 11:00 a.m. Aug. 20. The vehicle entered the west ditch, the driver overcorrected and entered the east […]
SCOTT COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Players#American Football#Highschoolsports#Macksville High School
KSNT News

3 dead in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Industrial accident at Great Bend's Fuller Industries

On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department, the Barton County Sheriff's Office and Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend. The call was in reference to an employee being severely injured in...
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Two arrested for drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy