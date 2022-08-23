Read full article on original website
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Industrial accident at Great Bend's Fuller Industries
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department, the Barton County Sheriff's Office and Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend. The call was in reference to an employee being severely injured in...
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Kansas community college president: Loan forgiveness will have minimal impact
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness proposal will have a minimal impact on students that attended Hutchinson Community College, as the school's default rate is only 2%, according to President Carter File. "We do a great job of trying to mitigate our default rate by using services to contact students...
Pratt Tribune
Accidents just outside Pratt County restrict highway traffic
Truck roll-over accidents restricted travel through Pratt on major highways in the past few days. On Sunday, August 21, a single semi-rollover resulted in the closure of U.S. Highway 281 north of town just at the Pratt County line for several hours. Then early Monday morning, a double semi accident closed down U.S. Highway 54/400, creating a significant traffic situation for several hours due to the fatality scene just west of Kingman next door to Pratt County.
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
3 killed in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Kingman County. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE 10th Street and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Justin...
3 Cheney residents dead in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
