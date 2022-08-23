Read full article on original website
County, city: 140 new cases
Wise County saw 129 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and yesterday. The county’s total number of COVID cases since spring 2020 increased from 12,400 to 12,529 in three days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths remained at 204. The health...
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurants
No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants. There have been no reported outbreaks ofillness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at therestaurant chain in four states.
Another SW Virginia resident convicted in federal court for pandemic unemployment scheme
A federal jury has convicted a Wise County, Virginia man in a pandemic benefit scheme that involved 36 other people including the suspect’s sister. Prosecutors said Danny Mullins, Jr., 50, of Pound, made the false claims to the state Employment Commission and received $18,000.
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
RECALL ALERT: Georgia pecan company recalling bags of walnuts sold at some Walmart stores
ATLANTA — The South Georgia Pecan Company is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4-ounce pouches. The company says the pouches contain pecans instead of walnuts. The products were shipped between Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 to Walmarts in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The FDA said there are...
Third WNV Case Reported in California
On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
Washington County, Va. officials cut $25 vehicle tax license fee
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a one-time cut of the $25 vehicle tax license fee. This reduction involves a total of 43,798 vehicles — a $1,094,950 return to county taxpayers, according to area leaders. Board member Randy Pennington made the motion to approve the cut. […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
Report: Church Hill employees said they felt pressured to perform private work for mayor
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s longtime mayor, Dennis Deal, misused both city property and city staff with staff performing work for him under pressure “for fear of losing their jobs,” a state investigative report says. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigated Church Hill in a probe that also found the city’s former court […]
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
Virginia woman wins $100,000 with a lucky lottery ticket purchased at a convenience store
CONGRATS! Lesa Wilson bought a Crossword 5X ticket at the Fas Mart at 12882 Governor GC Perry Highway in Pounding Mill last month and never expecting to walk out with a $100,000 winning lottery ticket, according to a Virginia Lottery announcement.
Virginia mom has warning for others after daughter's death
Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 76% of fatal overdoses in 2021, that's according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Youngkin lays out plans to allocate $3.2B in excess funds, including tax relief for Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin formally laid out a financial roadmap Friday morning in Richmond for plans to allocate $3.2 billion in excess funds for the Commonwealth. The funds, announced officially at a House and Senate Joint Money Committee's meeting, comes from a combination of roughly $2...
THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash
EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
Ohio man seriously injured by boat propeller on Norris Lake
An Ohio man was seriously injured after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday, Aug. 20.
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
Woman flown to hospital after being rescued from Tuesday night fire in Meadowview
MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire Tuesday night in the Meadowview community of Washington County, Virginia. Firefighters with the Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments responded to the 29000 block of Walker Lane around 9:15 p.m. A female who was rescued from the fire was flown to […]
