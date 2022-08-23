ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Coalfield.com

County, city: 140 new cases

Wise County saw 129 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and yesterday. The county’s total number of COVID cases since spring 2020 increased from 12,400 to 12,529 in three days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths remained at 204. The health...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurants

No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants. There have been no reported outbreaks ofillness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at therestaurant chain in four states.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
County
Wise County, VA
State
Virginia State
Wise County, VA
Health
Wise County, VA
Government
City
Norton, VA
Norton, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
TheHorse.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WJHL

Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHL

Washington County, Va. officials cut $25 vehicle tax license fee

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a one-time cut of the $25 vehicle tax license fee. This reduction involves a total of 43,798 vehicles — a $1,094,950 return to county taxpayers, according to area leaders. Board member Randy Pennington made the motion to approve the cut. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy