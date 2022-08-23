Read full article on original website
Ballad Health reports 154 COVID-19 hospitalizations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over 150 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities, according to a weekly update from the health system on Friday. Ballad’s news release revealed that of the 154 novel coronavirus hospitalizations, 20 patients are in the ICU, and 10 patients are using a ventilator. Ballad Health by Mackenzie Moore […]
County, city: 140 new cases
Wise County saw 129 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and yesterday. The county’s total number of COVID cases since spring 2020 increased from 12,400 to 12,529 in three days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths remained at 204. The health...
Food City donates $30K to Feeding Southwest Virginia for Mobile Marketplace
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – One of the region’s largest grocery providers made a donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia and its initiative to provide easy access to fresh food for people in rural communities. Food City presented a check for $30,000 to the non-profit’s Mobile Marketplace on Friday morning. The Mobile Marketplace “provides fresh food and […]
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
Mountain Home VA Hospital seeing delays due to lack of sterilized equipment
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some veterans seeking care at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center may see delays in elective surgeries, and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) officials say the problem is caused by a lack of sterilized equipment available for procedures. “James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is currently experiencing issues with […]
Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban
New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
Faulty chiller leads to early dismissal for Virginia Middle, High
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools system officials announced Friday that some students’ weekends will start a little early due to repairs to be made at Virginia Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan stated in an email sent to faculty and staff that a faulty chiller at the middle school led officials to […]
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’
Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
Richmond-area financial automation company announces Wise County expansion
Updated 3:30 p.m.: This story has been updated with additional details about the expansion from Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. A Richmond-area company that automates payment and invoice services for business clients said Thursday that it will hire up to 50 people for a new Wise County location. Paymerang currently has...
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
AWATING BRISTOL COMMENT Sullivan schools get first Level 5 in TVAAS
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is one of 41 public school districts in Tennessee to be recognized as a Level 5 school district in academic growth for the 2022-22 school year. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the achievement Thursday. This marks the first time Sullivan County...
