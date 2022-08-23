ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon future confirmed after just one episode

Game of Thrones may have turned a lot of people off with its final season, but clearly people are willing to give House of the Dragon a go, as it has done well enough to be given a second season after just one episode has aired. In the US, the...
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name

The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
digitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer sees June and Serena face off

The Handmaid's Tale season five trailer is finally here, and it looks like the showdown between Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) and June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) is officially on. Fans of the dystopian drama will recall that the explosive season four finale took a major turn when Commander Fred Waterford...
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 (Amazon Prime)

Anyone else seen the first episode of the new season? I'll keep my views spoiler-free as I'm guessing not many have watched it yet. I still love everything about this show. The end. Posts: 33,732. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 26/08/22 - 21:17 #2. Wasn't aware it has started. Thanks for...
digitalspy.com

The Umbrella Academy star lands next movie role in new Marvel outing

The Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan has landed a role in new movie Red Sonja. The project, which is based on the Marvel comics but separate from the MCU, focuses on the titular fearsome warrior, who possesses strong skills with a sword. Sheehan will portray Draygan, while Revenge's Matilda Lutz...
UPI News

No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, Resident Evil, for a second season. Low viewership and mixed reviews from critics were blamed for the cancellation, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular video game franchise, the live-action show began streaming July 14. It...
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones and Gossip Girl stars' take on Dracula movie gets first reviews

The Invitation, a new supernatural horror film starring Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel and Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty, has received its first reviews. Inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula, the film follows Evie (Emmanuel) and the unintended consequences of her search for belonging after the death of her mother. Evie's search...
digitalspy.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor cast as lead in new show from The Last Kingdom boss

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has been cast as the lead in Paramount+'s upcoming drama series A Gentleman in Moscow. Based on Amor Towles' bestselling novel of the same name, the show will follow Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor) in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution as he learns that his opulent past has put him on the wrong side of history.
digitalspy.com

Made in Chelsea adds Married at First Sight Australia star to cast

Made in Chelsea has only just wrapped up its Mallorca spin-off series, but we already have some big casting news for the upcoming 24th (!!) series. Married at First Sight Australia star Ella May Ding is joining the show for a big storyline, although we don't know what exactly what yet. But as it's Made in Chelsea, it's probably safe to say we can expect drama.
digitalspy.com

She-Hulk finally addresses Eternals' Celestials problem

She-Hulk spoilers follow. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany continues to flex her muscles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although Jessica Gao's nine-part series is only two episodes in, Jennifer Walters is already setting herself up as a crucial cog in the franchise's future. The MCU is littered with...
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday August 26th 8pm : Double Trouble

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie in a hotel bar and take part in the Mr & Mrs Quiz. They fail to answer the questions correctly, but when Aadi reveals that they belong together, Ellie reckons the readers are going to love them.
digitalspy.com

Channel 4 still bitter!

Just seen this https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19613249/channel-4-boss-slams-itv-big-brother-reboot/. Director of Programmes, Ian Katz, said it was like 'reheating an old dish in a microwave' - ouch! lol. i remember them taking a swipe at ch5 on the launch night in 2011. why though? ch4 decided to axe it in 2010 and said in 2020...
digitalspy.com

Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...

When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
digitalspy.com

EE Characters id like to revisit...and how I would write them back in

When Tedd Hills dies, Kathy attends her funeral and comes face to face with her old sister in law Irene. The two reminisce and promise to stay in touch. A few days later Irene turns on Kathys doorstep down on her luck and looking for a place to stay. Kathy and Irene grow close and Irene integrates herself back into the Square.
digitalspy.com

Chicago Med adds Turning Red and Grace and Frankie stars for season 8

Chicago Med season 8 has recruited Sasha Roiz and Lilah Richcreek Estrada as recurring guest stars. Premiering in the US on Wednesday, September 21, the next batch of episodes will introduce Roiz (he voiced Mr Kielowski in Turning Red) as "multimillionaire renaissance man" Jack Egan, and Estrada (Cecilia in Grace and Frankie) as psych fellow Nellie Cuevas.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley teases flirtatious scene for Karen and Alfie

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has teased a flirtatious scene for her character Karen Taylor and Alfie Moon. Shane Richie is set to return to the BBC One soap later this year as part of a major storyline for the Slater family — just as his ex-wife Kat Slater is planning to tie the knot with his arch-enemy Phil Mitchell.
digitalspy.com

Sandman cat episode boss explains David Tennant and Sandra Oh casting

The Sandman on Netflix season 1 spoilers. The Sandman director Hisko Hulsing has explained how David Tennant and Sandra Oh joined the cat episode. The duo are part of an incredible voice cast for a two-parter bonus episode in season 1, 'Dream of a Thousand Cats', where some of the feline friends Morpheus has made share their stories about him.
