Planners have outlined two outcomes for the East Bank, depending on whether the stadium is renovated or rebuilt in a new location. Nissan Stadium sits, physically and figuratively, at the center of the neglected downtown waterfront stretch destined for redevelopment guided by Nashville’s “Imagine East Bank” vision plan. But the proposal to remake the east bank of Nashville’s historic industrial riverfront into a premier destination among top U.S. cities can’t be implemented until a deal with the Tennessee Titans is signed.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO