Early look: Interesting matchups in Week 2 of the high school football season

Predictions and presumptions as to what will happen two months from now don’t carry much weight when it comes to high school football.

Sure, Week 1 results set up a few guard rails for the season ahead. Surprise results, whether of the won/loss variety or significant movement above or below a predicted margin of victory or defeat, are informative.

Those Week 1 results, however, aren't going to mean a thing in league races. Sure, all computer points are good computer points, even in Week 1, but everybody in northwest Ohio is still 0-0 in conference play.

Lest we get too deep into the calculus of the Ohio high school football playoff picture this early in the season, let's take a look at some interesting Week 2 matchups around the area. (Michigan teams open their season this week, as do Ohio eight-man squads).

BIG SCHOOL GAME TO WATCH: Dublin Jerome at Whitmer

Remember that line about all computer points being good computer points? Whitmer can carve out a nice place for itself near the top of the Division I, Region 2 race with a home victory Friday over Dublin Jerome.

The Panthers had no trouble with Tremainsville Road rival Start in Week 1, scoring the first 41 points in a rout of the Spartans. Jerome, meanwhile, edged visiting Perrysburg 24-21 behind a balanced offensive attack.

Victory in this game will show that Whitmer will be ready for a rugged Three Rivers Athletic Conference race.

SMALL SCHOOL GAME TO WATCH: Archbold at St. Henry

Back in the day, St. Henry had quite a pipeline to the Big Ten and the NFL. From Ohio State's Jim Lachey and Bobby Hoying to Penn State's Jeff Hartings, the talent level was off the charts in the 1980s and 1990s at the Division VII school in southwestern Mercer County near the Indiana line.

The Redskins aren't quite the power that they once were, going 1-9 in 2019, but a 7-3 regular season last year led to an appearance in a regional final opposite eventual state champion Maria Stein Marion Local. They're off to a 1-0 start following a 50-0 victory over Covington, and now they host a solid Archbold squad that opened with a 35-14 win over Genoa.

Carson Dominique kick-started the Blue Streaks' offense with 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Cade Brenner threw for 213 yards and two scores. This will be a good test for Archbold as it prepares for Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.

PROVING GROUND GAME: Cleveland Benedictine at Central Catholic

Both Central Catholic and Cleveland Benedictine have to feel a little snake-bit following season-opening losses. Central gave defending Division I state champion Lakewood St. Edward all it could handle on the road before falling 23-20, while Benedictine went two overtimes before losing 38-32 to Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit. Call it a chance to get rid of a bad taste in the mouth, knocking off that chip on their collective shoulders, or quite simply a chance to get one back, both sides should be hungry to get some work done at Gallagher Stadium.

THE NUMBERS GAME: Perrysburg at Findlay

Perrysburg and Findlay lost close games on the road last week, the Yellow Jackets to Dublin Jerome and Findlay to Anthony Wayne (9-6).

Against Dublin Jerome, Perrysburg's Jack Borer caught 10 passes for 190 yards and two scores, carrying the receiving load on a night where Yellow Jackets quarterback TJ Takats completed 18 of 28 passes for 229 yards and two scores. Highly recruited Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery, meanwhile, was held to 130 passing yards against Anthony Wayne but maintained efficiency by taking what the defense was giving him, completing 21 of 29 passes.

Will Montgomery be able to open things up? Can Takats keep his connection with Borer going?

FOUR MORE GAMES TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Northview at Clay: The former Great Lakes League rivals are coming off solid Week 1 victories, Northview against Waite and Clay against Maumee.

Anthony Wayne at St. John’s: Both teams will look to generate more offense after combining for just 16 points last week.

Bowling Green at Eastwood: Both defenses in this Wood County matchup posted shutouts last week, BG against Lake and Eastwood against Ottawa-Glandorf.

Blissfield at Whiteford: The neighboring Royals and Bobcats open the 2022 season in Ottawa Lake.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday

■ Danbury at Britton Deerfield

Friday

■ Hilltop at Edgerton

■ Bowsher at Lyndhurst Brush

■ Lima Senior at Rogers

■ Start at Fremont Ross

■ Lorain Clearview at Scott

■ Waite at Southview

■ Woodward at Columbus Bishop Ready

■ Cleveland Benedictine at Central Catholic

■ Northview at Clay

■ Perrysburg at Findlay

■ St. Francis at Upper Arlington

■ Anthony Wayne at St. John’s

■ Dublin Jerome at Whitmer

■ Bowling Green at Eastwood

■ Maumee at Bryan

■ Napoleon at Liberty Center

■ Tiffin Columbian at Springfield

■ Milan Edison at Elmwood

■ Seneca East at Fostoria

■ Oak Harbor at Genoa

■ Northwood at Lake

■ Van Buren at Otsego

■ Port Clinton at Rossford

■ Gibsonburg at Woodmore

■ Archbold at St. Henry

■ Montpelier at Evergreen

■ Warren JFK at Delta

■ Patrick Henry at Wayne Trace

■ Swanton at Ottawa Hills

■ Wauseon at Defiance Tinora

■ Edon at Antwerp

■ Toledo Christian at Morenci

■ Arcadia at Waynesfield-Goshen

■ Columbus Grove at Liberty-Benton

■ McComb at Marion Local

■ North Baltimore at Crestline

■ Lakota at Colonel Crawford

■ North Adams-Jerome (Mich.) at Stryker

■ Bedford at Utica Ford

■ Blissfield at Whiteford

■ Saranac at Erie Mason

Saturday

■ Holgate at Fort Wayne King’s Crusaders, 3 p.m.

■ Buckeye Central at Fremont St. Joseph (Harmon Field)