Man shot in West Toledo walks to hospital for treatment

A Toledo man who was shot while walking on Kenwood Boulevard in West Toledo late Monday night sought help at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Deshawn Darden, 26, of the 1800 block of Brussells Street in West Toledo, told police that while he was walking on Kenwood Boulevard near Midwood Avenue he heard a shot and saw a flash, then realized that he had been shot. He was treated for a superficial wound, according to a report.

The incident happened shortly after midnight, police said.