MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in 2022 season openers
KALAMAZOO, MI – The glow of stadium lights returned to high school football fields around Kalamazoo on Thursday, when teams took the field to kick off the 2022 season. Fans that filled the bleachers were treated to some thrilling games, including a rivalry showdown in Otsego, a nailbiter at Portage Central and a shootout at Mattawan.
joeinsider.com
Sturgis opens football season with 15-0 shutout of Niles
Sturgis posted a shutout against Niles 15-0 in Thursday’s 2022 football home opener. Jacob Thompson scored both Trojan touchdowns in the second half, finishing with 147 rushing yards on 21 carries. Coming up in week two, Sturgis travels to Vicksburg Thursday and the Vikings host Buchanan. 1st 2nd 3rd...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tough Road Ahead For Tigers After 7-0 Win
The Warsaw Tigers boys’ soccer side scored 26 goals in their three victories among the last eight days, the most recent a 7-0 win over the Huntington North Vikings Tuesday evening on the pitch at the Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC). Goalkeepers Nehemiah Wright and Raul Carbajal posted a shutout.
joeinsider.com
Three Rivers runs by Paw Paw 32-6
Three Rivers earned a 32-6 road win in Thursday’s season and Wolverine Conference opener at Paw Paw. Wildcat quarterback Caleb Quake had a huge game with 215 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns. In week two Thursday, TR hosts perennial league power Edwardsburg. The Red Wolves host Otsego next...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
whatzup.com
Auburn festival gets motors running
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held in the American auto industry. This year’s festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 4, will be chock full of events surrounding this...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
WWMTCw
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported
PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Beach litter bots are coming to Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio
MUSKEGON, MI — Don’t mind those robots on the beach. They’re just cleaning up our trash. A pair of litter bots made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that, unfortunately, has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Eight Dangerous and Deadly Creatures That Can Hurt You in Michigan
Michigan is home to more than a couple of creatures that can hurt or kill you. In the grand scheme of things, Michigan is not that bad when it comes to animals that want to kill or hurt you. You don't have to shake out your shoes looking for spiders or scorpions. You're never going to be attacked by an alligator and so on. So it's really not that bad.
Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek
The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
swmichigandining.com
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)
Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
