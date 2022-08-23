Thousands of corner shops will be forced to close due to surging energy costs unless the government steps in with emergency support, a trade body has said. The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has written to the chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, saying that without financial support its members will be driven out of business. “We will see villages, housing estates, neighbourhoods and high streets lose their small shops,” the letter says.

BUSINESS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO