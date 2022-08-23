Read full article on original website
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
Famous ‘Hugging Dogs’ Have A New Family Member, And They Are Teaching Him To Hug
The hugging Instagram dogs Envy and Zain now have the cutest addition to their family – meet Trek the rescue puppy. The human mom of the beautiful dogs had been thinking about expanding the family for some time. She was on the look for a border collie puppy to rescue from a shelter when she heard about Trek. “Trek’s mom was surrendered two weeks before giving birth in November,” their human, Kelly Bove said. “I was able to follow along with the litter as the adorable puppies grew up, driving four hours to meet them at 3.5 weeks old and 6.5 weeks old, before bringing Trek home at 8 weeks.”
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
The Sad Goodbye Between Cat And Puppy Best Friends After Puppy Finds Forever Home
This cat and puppy became best friends and their story warmed the hearts of thousands of people. The cat named Ms. Cheerio took care of Elvis the puppy since he was a tiny pup, so their bond grew really strong. Sadly, it was time to say goodbye once Elvis found his forever home.
