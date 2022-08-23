ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyphew.com

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
dailyphew.com

Famous ‘Hugging Dogs’ Have A New Family Member, And They Are Teaching Him To Hug

The hugging Instagram dogs Envy and Zain now have the cutest addition to their family – meet Trek the rescue puppy. The human mom of the beautiful dogs had been thinking about expanding the family for some time. She was on the look for a border collie puppy to rescue from a shelter when she heard about Trek. “Trek’s mom was surrendered two weeks before giving birth in November,” their human, Kelly Bove said. “I was able to follow along with the litter as the adorable puppies grew up, driving four hours to meet them at 3.5 weeks old and 6.5 weeks old, before bringing Trek home at 8 weeks.”
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
petpress.net

8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen

Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
akc.org

Can Dogs Eat Ham?

Ham is a delicious food, but can dogs eat ham? It’s not advisable. Consider these points before feeding your dog ham. While ham is a protein, and dogs need protein, there are much better sources of protein. There isn’t much agreement on how easily digestible ham is as a protein source. Some sources say it’s highly digestible, while others claim it’s inferior to most other meats and not easily digested.
Mic

Dog owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird but genius things sooner

As a dog owner myself, I know that having a furry best friend — that you are also responsible for keeping alive — is not always easy. Every dog is different, and you quickly learn the ins and outs of what your pup does and does not enjoy doing. Luckily, there are tons of genius genius products that result in a canine that’s more happy and less stressed, no matter what situation you find yourselves in.
notabully.org

Why Is My Dog Whining In His Crate All Of A Sudden?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. We as dog owners want to do what’s best for our four-legged friends. Throughout the crate training process, a lot of us probably weathered the storm of crying, whining, and barking while...
