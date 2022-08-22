ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Remerges On Social Media, Shares Humorous Clip

By D.L. Chandler
 3 days ago

Source: Peacock / Getty

Will Smith was one of the most active major stars to use social media as a means to connect with their massive fanbase. After a short break, presumably due in part to the slap heard around the world , the rapper turned actor returned to Instagram sharing a humorous post.

Will Smith, 52, previously used Instagram to hawk one of his various media adventures, poke fun at himself, and flex some of his comedic muscles with feel-good content across his feed. However, Smith found himself out of favor with many after he slapped Chris Rock during a live taping of The Oscars. After sharing an apology video surrounding the incident late last month, Smith has made sparse appearances in public as he worked on the issues behind the scenes.

The clip Smith on Instagram was once again a jab at himself. In the post, a viral clip of a young gorilla poking the bottom of an adult gorilla was used and it was memed with a caption that read “me trying to get back on social.”

A look at the post displayed that an overwhelming majority of Smith’s peers and fans were glad to see the Philadelphia native back on their timelines. It isn’t known if this means Smith is back to becoming active again on social media but he certainly still appears to know how to make his presence felt.

There was another video from Smith that was posted over the weekend that we’ll let readers discover on their own but be warned, it could be a little scary if you’re afraid of arachnids.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Photo: Getty

The post Will Smith Remerges On Social Media, Shares Humorous Clip appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

