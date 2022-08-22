ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Robot Rappers: Capitol Records Debuts First AI Signee FN Meka

By Sammy Approved
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unfYC_0hRveVVL00

Source: zhengshun tang / Getty Artificial intelligence robot

Capitol Records is the first label to sign a rapper designed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) . Many fans have their gripes about the manufactured rapper , especially its’ use of certain words. Check out the latest inside.

Robot rappers? When does technology become far too real? Capitol Records signs its first virtual AI rapper named FN Meka. It’s the world’s first augmented reality (AR) artist to sign with a major label. He already has over 10 million followers on TikTok and over a billion views as the platform’s top-performing “virtual being.”

FN Meka’s debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration with top-charting artist Gunna, who’s currently dealing with charges in a RICO case alongside fellow Atlanta artist Young Thug. The two are also joined by professional Fortnite player Clix on “Florida Water.”

FN Meka is voiced by a human, but everything else about his music is based on AI. According to KKTV , Capitol Records shared that the project is a mix of music, technology, and gaming culture.

Capitol Records says they are leading the charge in the evolution of music, referring to it as a “preview of what’s to come.”

One user shared a snippet from the AI rapper’s TikTok on Twitter excitedly sharing that, “AI rappers up next.” FN Meka proceeds to moonwalk virtually in front of a Gucci-wrapped Lamborghini.

Fans are worried about the outcome as labels are moving toward AI rapper signees. TDE music executive and artist D-DOT reposted a tweet sharing FN Meka’s music, saying “So not only did Capitol Records sign an artificial intelligent ‘rapper’…they programmed it to say ‘Nigga’ too?”

It’s getting spooky out here:

One Twitter user is wondering how the AI rapper label meeting went down:

Same, sis. Comment below with your thoughts on the new AI rapper trend.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash

The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Capitol Records Cuts Ties With Virtual Rapper FN Meka

Capitol Records has cut ties with their A.I. rapper project FN Meka, per the New York Times‘ Joe Coscarelli. The record label had received significant backlash for signing the virtual rapper powered by artificial intelligence. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” Capitol Music Group...
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Phew, Capitol Records has already been bullied out of deal with ‘AI rapper’

In mid-August, Capitol Records signed FN Meka, a racially ambiguous virtual rapper who pairs terrible music with a litany of digital advertisements. It was reportedly the first major record label to make a deal of this kind, but over the past 48 hours, concerns over Meka’s posting history — namely the use of racial slurs and insensitivity towards issues like police brutality — have led to an internet-wide dunking, culminating in Capital Records severing ties with the project.
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
ATLANTA, GA
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunna
extratv

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith Apology: 'Trying to Be a... Victim'

Chris Rock is speaking out in the wake of Will Smith's apology video — and while he may not be ready to talk with Will, he's certainly ready to talk!. CNN reports that Rock, on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta Friday night, said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."
ATLANTA, GA
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Rapper#Capitol Records#Robot#Music Executive#Smart Phone#Tiktok#Ai#Kktv#Lamborghini
People

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline

Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
K97.5

K97.5

506
Followers
518
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy