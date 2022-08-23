ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highway 98.9

The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Who Came To Geek’d Con That Year? The All-Time Geek’d Con Lineup

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is the largest pop culture event in North Louisiana and the Ark-La-Tex. The show has been running since 2015, with a total of 7 shows now. During these events, hundreds of vendors, and dozens of celebrities, come to Shreveport to meet fans, take pictures, sign autographs, and sell merch. Over the years, we've seen massive comic book stars, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, horror icons, pro wrestling hall of fame members, and a ton more. Stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Office...we could keep going and going. There have been dozens of stars who have appeared at these events, so instead of listing their credentials, lets just look over a big list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
City
Bossier City, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Music Prize Announces 2022 Finalists

For the first time ever, the Music Prize’s Top 10 has become a Top 11. These bands, selected by music industry professionals and fans, will be playing the Music Prize stage and competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The competition and showcase will be held in downtown Shreveport during Prize Fest’s first weekend, October 14 and 15. Each night will feature a showcase of a group of independent artists, with the grand prize winner being determined by a panel of music industry judges.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Halloween#Store Hours#Halloween Party#Halloween Decor#Halloween Stores
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete

Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator

When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
BENTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
Highway 98.9

Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare

Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws

Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police Seeking Two Suspected Retail Thieves

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects pictured. On August 12,2022 the two individuals stole $658.00 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot located at 2800 Airline Dr. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?

Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy