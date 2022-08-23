Patient-reported symptom burden in patients with rare cancers receiving pembrolizumab in a phase II Clinical Trial

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
A major mRNA cancer vaccine breakthrough eliminates tumors in mice
It eradicates tumors and prevents their recurrence.
MedicalXpress
'Drug factory' implants eliminate mesothelioma tumors in mice
Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have shown they can eradicate advanced-stage mesothelioma tumors in mice in just a few days with a treatment combining Rice's cytokine "drug factory" implants and a checkpoint inhibitor drug. The researchers administered the drug-producing beads, which are no larger than the head...
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Nature.com
Dapagliflozin across the range of ejection fraction in patients with heart failure: a patient-level, pooled meta-analysis of DAPA-HF and DELIVER
Whether the sodium"“glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor dapagliflozin reduces the risk of a range of morbidity and mortality outcomes in patients with heart failure regardless of ejection fraction is unknown. A patient-level pooled meta-analysis of two trials testing dapagliflozin in participants with heart failure and different ranges of left ventricular ejection fraction (â‰¤40% and >40%) was pre-specified to examine the effect of treatment on endpoints that neither trial, individually, was powered for and to test the consistency of the effect of dapagliflozin across the range of ejection fractions. The pre-specified endpoints were: death from cardiovascular causes; death from any cause; total hospital admissions for heart failure; and the composite of death from cardiovascular causes, myocardial infarction or stroke (major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs)). A total of 11,007 participants with a mean ejection fraction of 44% (s.d. 14%) were included. Dapagliflozin reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes (hazard ratio (HR) 0.86, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.76"“0.97; P"‰="‰0.01), death from any cause (HR 0.90, 95% CI 0.82"“0.99; P"‰="‰0.03), total hospital admissions for heart failure (rate ratio 0.71, 95% CI 0.65"“0.78; P"‰<"‰0.001) and MACEs (HR 0.90, 95% CI 0.81"“1.00; P"‰="‰0.045). There was no evidence that the effect of dapagliflozin differed by ejection fraction. In a patient-level pooled meta-analysis covering the full range of ejection fractions in patients with heart failure, dapagliflozin reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes and hospital admissions for heart failure (PROSPERO: CRD42022346524).
scitechdaily.com
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
MedicalXpress
Fighting tumors through sugar deprivation
One of the deadliest forms of cancer is the brain tumor glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). It is a rare disease, with approximately 28,000 cases diagnosed every year in the EU and the US, for which median survival does not exceed one year, despite treatment. Less than 30% of adults diagnosed with GBM survive one year after diagnosis, and only 3% of patients live longer than five years. Thus, GBM is also known as the Terminator. Current standard treatment for GBM consists of surgery followed by radio and chemotherapy.
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
scitechdaily.com
Common Medication Found Effective at Reducing Odds of Serious Outcomes for COVID-19 Patients
Trial compared the effect of ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and metformin in randomized double-blinded placebo- controlled trial. Scientists have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent; and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study, which was published on August 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine, also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine. The research was led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health.
MedicalXpress
Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops
Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has revealed details of two key transition points in the development of these tumors—the shift from normal cells to precancerous cells, and the change from precancerous to cancerous cells. Understanding these transitions will help lead to the development of novel therapies. The study also provides insights into treatment resistance and how immunotherapy could be harnessed to treat this aggressive tumor type.
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
Nature.com
Biomarkers of disease recurrence in stage I testicular germ cell tumours
Stage I testicular cancer is a disease restricted to the testicle. After orchiectomy, patients are considered to be without disease; however, the tumour is prone to relapse in ~4"“50% of patients. Current predictive markers of relapse, which are tumour size and invasion to rete testis (in seminoma) or lymphovascular invasion (in non-seminoma), have limited clinical utility and are unable to correctly predict relapse in a substantial proportion of patients. Adjuvant therapeutic strategies based on available biomarkers can lead to overtreatment of 50"“85% of patients. Discovery and implementation of novel biomarkers into treatment decision making will help to reduce the burden of adjuvant treatments and improve patient selection for adjuvant therapy.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Treatment With Canakinumab Does Not Lead to Disease-Free Survival for Certain Lung Cancers
Canakinumab did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. Novartis recently announced that canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the CANOPY-A phase 3 trial, which compared canakinumab with a placebo.
Nature.com
Genetics of circadian rhythms and sleep in human health and disease
Circadian rhythms and sleep are fundamental biological processes integral to human health. Their disruption is associated with detrimental physiological consequences, including cognitive, metabolic, cardiovascular and immunological dysfunctions. Yet many of the molecular underpinnings of sleep regulation in health and disease have remained elusive. Given the moderate heritability of circadian and sleep traits, genetics offers an opportunity that complements insights from model organism studies to advance our fundamental molecular understanding of human circadian and sleep physiology and linked chronic disease biology. Here, we review recent discoveries of the genetics of circadian and sleep physiology and disorders with a focus on those that reveal causal contributions to complex diseases.
Nature.com
The benefit of anti-angiogenic therapy in EGFR exon 21 L858R mutant non-small cell lung cancer patients: a retrospective study
Patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 21 L858R substitution benefit less from standard EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment, and whether anti-angiogenic therapy was beneficial to the EGFR L858R subpopulation was inconclusive. A retrospective study was conducted to investigate the survival benefit and the target characteristics of the anti-angiogenic agent in the EGFR L858R patients in our center, comparing those treated with or without anti-angiogenic therapy (cohort A and cohort B). At the median follow-up time of 31.0Â months vs 32.7Â months (cohort A vs. B) respectively, Cohort A (n"‰="‰58) had a significantly prolonged median OS compared to Cohort B (n"‰="‰101) (60.0Â months vs.37.0Â months, HR 0.51, p"‰="‰0.016). Anti-angiogenic therapy significantly prolonged the OS in patients with liver metastases (NA vs.26.0Â months, HR 0.17, p"‰="‰0.023) comparing to patients without liver metastases (60.0Â months vs.37.0Â months, HR 0.63, p"‰="‰0.129). For brain metastatic patients, anti-angiogenic treatment tended to improve median OS with (65.0Â months vs.35.0Â months, HR 0.29, p"‰="‰0.068) or without brain radiotherapy (73.0Â months vs.29.0Â months, HR 0.24, p"‰="‰0.171). The grade 3 or more adverse events were manageable and consistent with previous studies. Patients with EGFR L858R mutation treated with anti-angiogenic therapy in their course of treatment had a significantly prolonged OS compared to those who had never received an anti-angiogenic agent. Patients with liver metastases might benefit more from anti-angiogenic therapy than those without.
