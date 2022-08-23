Creation of Philadelphia chromosome by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated double cleavages on BCR and ABL1 genes as a model for initial event in leukemogenesis

Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old Son
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmate
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned Railroad
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Nature.com
Influence of temperature gradient of slab track on the dynamic responses of the train-CRTS III slab track on subgrade nonlinear coupled system
Temperature is an important load for ballastless track. However, there is little research on the system dynamic responses when a train travels on a ballastless track under the temperature gradient of ballastless track. Considering the moving train, temperature gradient of slab track, gravity of slab track, and the contact nonlinearity between interfaces of slab track, a dynamic model for a high-speed train runs along the CRTS III slab track on subgrade is developed by a nonlinear coupled way in ANSYS. The system dynamic responses under the temperature gradient of slab track with different amplitudes are theoretically investigated with the model. The results show that: (1) The proportions of the initial force and stress caused by the temperature gradient of slab track are different for different calculation items. The initial fastener tension force and positive slab bending stress have large proportions exceeding 50%. (2) The maximum dynamic responses for slab track are not uniform along the track. The maximum slab bending stress, slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration appear in the slab middle, at the slab end, and at the concrete base end, respectively. (3) The maximum accelerations of track components appear when the fifth or sixth wheel passes the measuring point, and at least two cars should be used. (4) The temperature gradient of slab track has a small influence on the car body acceleration. However, the influences on the slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration, fastener tension force are large, and the influence on the slab bending stress is huge.
Nature.com
Quantum gates activated with laser precision
A new method enables precise control of spin qubits in diamond by selectively activating them with a laser beam, thus paving the way to the control of spin qubits in dense arrays for applications in quantum technology. Optically addressable spins in solids provide a promising qubit platform for quantum networks,...
Nature.com
A cross-sectional survey on awareness of cancer risk factors, information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan
Due to recent increases in cancer burden worldwide, we investigated current awareness of cancer risk factors and the association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan. A nationwide representative sample aged 20Â years or older (563 men and 653 women) responded to a questionnaire as part of a population-based survey in December 2018. Tobacco smoking (55.7% of the mean attributable fraction of cancer risk overall) and cancer-causing infection (52.0%) were regarded more highly than other lifestyle factors as causes of cancer (obesity [36.6%], physical inactivity [31.9%], unbalanced diet [30.9%], and alcohol consumption [26.2%]). The association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention was evaluated using a logistic regression model. The websites of public institutions, and health professionals were associated with a broad range of health behaviors including improving diet, exercise, cancer screening/health check-up, and abstinence from smoking/drinking. Among sources of print media, positive associations were observed between books and improving diet/exercise, brochures and cancer screening/health check-up, and advertisements and abstinence from smoking/drinking. A strategic health communication approach that utilizes various information sources and delivery channels is needed to inform the public about cancer prevention and to motivate risk-reducing behaviors in the population.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Cooperation of Striatin 3 and MAP4K4 promotes growth and tissue invasion
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03708-y, published online 08 August 2022. The original version of theÂ Supplementary information associated with this Article was missing Supplementary tablesÂ 1"“4 and the original immunoblot images. This information has now been added to theÂ Supplementary information file and corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
Nature.com
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
Nature.com
Sex-related differences in violence exposure, neural reactivity to threat, and mental health
The prefrontal cortex (PFC), hippocampus, and amygdala play an important role in emotional health. However, adverse life events (e.g., violence exposure) affect the function of these brain regions, which may lead to disorders such as depression and anxiety. Depression and anxiety disproportionately affect women compared to men, and this disparity may reflect sex differences in the neural processes that underlie emotion expression and regulation. The present study investigated sex differences in the relationship between violence exposure and the neural processes that underlie emotion regulation. In the present study, 200 participants completed a Pavlovian fear conditioning procedure in which cued and non-cued threats (i.e., unconditioned stimuli) were presented during functional magnetic resonance imaging. Violence exposure was previously assessed at four separate time points when participants were 11"“19 years of age. Significant threat type (cued versus non-cued)"‰Ã—"‰sex and sex"‰Ã—"‰violence exposure interactions were observed. Specifically, women and men differed in amygdala and parahippocampal gyrus reactivity to cued versus non-cued threat. Further, dorsolateral PFC (dlPFC) and inferior parietal lobule (IPL) reactivity to threat varied positively with violence exposure among women, but not men. Similarly, threat-elicited skin conductance responses varied positively with violence exposure among women. Finally, women reported greater depression and anxiety symptoms than men. These findings suggest that sex differences in threat-related brain and psychophysiological activity may have implications for mental health.
Nature.com
A shared numerical magnitude representation evidenced by the distance effect in frequency-tagging EEG
Humans can effortlessly abstract numerical information from various codes and contexts. However, whether the access to the underlying magnitude information relies on common or distinct brain representations remains highly debated. Here, we recorded electrophysiological responses to periodic variation of numerosity (every five items) occurring in rapid streams of numbers presented at 6Â Hz in randomly varying codes-Arabic digits, number words, canonical dot patterns and finger configurations. Results demonstrated that numerical information was abstracted and generalized over the different representation codes by revealing clear discrimination responses (at 1.2Â Hz) of the deviant numerosity from the base numerosity, recorded over parieto-occipital electrodes. Crucially, and supporting the claim that discrimination responses reflected magnitude processing, the presentation of a deviant numerosity distant from the base (e.g., base "2" and deviant "8") elicited larger right-hemispheric responses than the presentation of a close deviant numerosity (e.g., base "2" and deviant "3"). This finding nicely represents the neural signature of the distance effect, an interpretation further reinforced by the clear correlation with individuals' behavioral performance in an independent numerical comparison task. Our results therefore provide for the first time unambiguously a reliable and specific neural marker of a magnitude representation that is shared among several numerical codes.
Nature.com
Current trends and outcomes of non-elective neurosurgical care in Central Europe during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic
Reflecting the first wave COVID-19 pandemic in Central Europe (i.e. March 16th"“April 15th, 2020) the neurosurgical community witnessed a general diminution in the incidence of emergency neurosurgical cases, which was impelled by a reduced number of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), spine conditions, and chronic subdural hematomas (CSDH). This appeared to be associated with restrictions imposed on mobility within countries but also to possible delayed patient introduction and interdisciplinary medical counseling. In response to one year of COVID-19 experience, also mapping the third wave of COVID-19 in 2021 (i.e. March 16 to April 15, 2021), we aimed to reevaluate the current prevalence and outcomes for emergency non-elective neurosurgical cases in COVID-19-negative patients across Austria and the Czech Republic. The primary analysis was focused on incidence and 30-day mortality in emergency neurosurgical cases compared to four preceding years (2017"“2020). A total of 5077 neurosurgical emergency cases were reviewed. The year 2021 compared to the years 2017"“2019 was not significantly related to any increased odds of 30Â day mortality in Austria or in the Czech Republic. Recently, there was a significant propensity toward increased incidence rates of emergency non-elective neurosurgical cases during the third COVID-19 pandemic wave in Austria, driven by their lower incidence during the first COVID-19 wave in 2020. Selected neurosurgical conditions commonly associated with traumatic etiologies including TBI, and CSDH roughly reverted to similar incidence rates from the previous non-COVID-19Â years. Further resisting the major deleterious effects of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it is edifying to notice that the neurosurgical communityÂ´s demeanor to the recent third pandemic culmination keeps the very high standards of non-elective neurosurgical care alongside with low periprocedural morbidity. This also reflects the current state of health care quality in the Czech Republic and Austria.
Nature.com
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
Nature.com
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Nature.com
Efficient DNA fluorescence labeling via base excision trapping
Fluorescence labeling of DNAs is broadly useful, but methods for labeling are expensive and labor-intensive. Here we describe a general method for fluorescence labeling of oligonucleotides readily and cost-efficiently via base excision trapping (BETr), employing deaminated DNA bases to mark label positions, which are excised by base excision repair enzymes generating AP sites. Specially designed aminooxy-substituted rotor dyes trap the AP sites, yielding high emission intensities. BETr is orthogonal to DNA synthesis by polymerases, enabling multi-uracil incorporation into an amplicon and in situ BETr labeling without washing. BETr also enables labeling of dsDNA such as genomic DNA at a high labeling density in a single tube by use of nick translation. Use of two different deaminated bases facilitates two-color site-specific labeling. Use of a multi-labeled DNA construct as a bright fluorescence tag is demonstrated through the conjugation to an antibody for imaging proteins. Finally, double-strand selectivity of a repair enzyme is harnessed in sensitive reporting on the presence of a target DNA or RNA in a mixture with isothermal turnover and single nucleotide specificity. Overall, the results document a convenient and versatile method for general fluorescence labeling of DNAs.
Nature.com
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
Nature.com
Systemic IL-27 administration prevents abscess formation and osteolysis via local neutrophil recruitment and activation
Interleukin-27 is a pleiotropic cytokine whose functions during bacterial infections remain controversial, and its role in patients with S. aureus osteomyelitis is unknown. To address this knowledge gap, we completed a clinical study and observed elevated serum IL-27 levels (20-fold higher, P"‰<"‰0.05) in patients compared with healthy controls. Remarkably, IL-27 serum levels were 60-fold higher in patients immediately following septic death than in uninfected patients (P"‰<"‰0.05), suggesting a pathogenic role of IL-27. To test this hypothesis, we evaluated S. aureus osteomyelitis in WT and IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice with and without exogenous IL-27 induction by intramuscular injection of rAAV-IL-27p28 or rAAV-GFP, respectively. We found that IL-27 was induced at the surgical site within 1"‰day of S. aureus infection of bone and was expressed by M0, M1 and M2 macrophages and osteoblasts but not by osteoclasts. Unexpectedly, exogenous IL-27p28 (~2"‰ngÂ·mLâˆ’1 in serum) delivery ameliorated soft tissue abscesses and peri-implant bone loss during infection, accompanied by enhanced local IL-27 expression, significant accumulation of RORÎ³t+ neutrophils at the infection site, a decrease in RANK+ cells, and compromised osteoclast formation. These effects were not observed in IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice compared with WT mice, suggesting that IL-27 is dispensable for immunity but mediates redundant immune and bone cell functions during infection. In vitro studies and bulk RNA-seq of infected tibiae showed that IL-27 increased nos1, nos2, il17a, il17f, and rorc expression but did not directly stimulate chemotaxis. Collectively, these results identify a novel phenomenon of IL-27 expression by osteoblasts immediately following S. aureus infection of bone and suggest a protective role of systemic IL-27 in osteomyelitis.
Nature.com
Replicative manufacturing of metal moulds for low surface roughness polymer replication
Tool based manufacturing processes like injection moulding allow fast and high-quality mass-market production, but for optical polymer components the production of the necessary tools is time-consuming and expensive. In this paper a process to fabricate metal-inserts for tool based manufacturing with smooth surfaces via a casting and replication process from fused silica templates is presented. Bronze, brass and cobalt-chromium could be successfully replicated from shaped fused silica replications achieving a surface roughnesses of Rq 8"‰nm and microstructures in the range of 5"‰Âµm. Injection moulding was successfully performed, using a commercially available injection moulding system, with thousands of replicas generated from the same tool. In addition, three-dimensional bodies in metal could be realised with 3D-Printing of fused silica casting moulds. This work thus represents an approach to high-quality moulding tools via a scalable facile and cost-effective route surpassing the currently employed cost-, labour- and equipment-intensive machining techniques.
