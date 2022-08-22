Read full article on original website
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Entrepreneurs and community gather at Black Dollar Saturdays at Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center
If you’re looking for community, specifically Black community, you can find it in a fuschia pink-colored building on Welton Street in Five Points. That’s Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center. It’s owned by Brother Jeff Fard, a lifelong Northeast Denver resident, who opened the hub in the mid-90s. During that time, he said the center was needed to combat gang violence that was prevalent in the neighborhood. Today, it continues to be a community hub focused on providing a safe space for those needing togetherness through music, arts, learning programs and culture.
Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools
Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
The Affordable Arts Festival Welcomes 50 New Artists to its 2022 Show
Sponsored by Affordable Arts Festival Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union! Over 160 artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to buy fine art, all for $100 or less. A favorite […]
Jeffco could close these 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year.
Julie Reiskin, Longtime Colorado Disability Advocate, Wins Civil Rights Award
For Julie Reiskin, the decision to dive headfirst into disability-rights advocacy came after experiencing an injustice in her own life. "I really thought that it was wrong that in order to get Medicaid, you had to not work at all and take Social Security," says Reiskin, the longtime director and then co-director of the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition. "When that all kind of came crashing down on me, I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to work on this issue until the time that people with disabilities can work and get paid and still have what they need.'"
Touring the St. Jude Dream Home in Commerce City
The 12th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off Thursday, which means your chance to win an $850,000 home is here. All you need to do is buy one ticket.
Off-campus issues down with closed lunch for freshmen, sophomores
When students showed up to Greeley West High School this August they found that for the freshman, and sophomores, off campus lunch privileges were no longer available. For many this was expected, but for some this was a slap in the face. Last year, there were a number of off-campus...
Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support
Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
10 Fun, Weird Facts About Denver You Probably Never Heard Of Before
Denver has got some really interesting origin stories, from the birthplace of the cheeseburger to the tradition of hanging lights. Here are 10 really cool and weird facts about Denver that you’ve probably never heard of before. 1. The Coors Field mascot has a prehistoric origin story. The Denver...
John Elway misses cut, Guy Boros takes lead at 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open
DENVER — John Elway’s time at the 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open is over. And a mainstay on the PGA Tour Champions tops the leaderboard after the second round at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Thursday. Elway, playing as an amateur out of Cherry Hills Country Club,...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28
COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!. The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun, free attractions, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and entertainment. Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, the Colorado Ukrainian Festival in Littleton, the Summer...
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
These Denver schools still don’t have air conditioning
School started in Denver on Monday, and with temperatures climbing into the high 80s this week, 48 campuses still don’t have air conditioning.That’s fewer than the 55 campuses that didn’t have air conditioning in 2020, when Denver Public Schools asked voters to pass a $795 million bond for a slew of projects, including installing air conditioning at 24 schools. Voters overwhelmingly passed the bond.Hot classrooms are a perennial problem in Denver,...
Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney
A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
'Don't call police' video shown to South High School students
Denver Public Schools is in hot water with law enforcement after a video shown during an assembly at South High School advised students to avoid police when dealing with racially motivated attacks.The video entitled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks" was published five years ago by the Barnard Center for Research on Women. "I thought at some points it was pretty informative but other points? I thought it was kind of, like, awkward to talk about. Like it felt a little uncomfortable," said Chavelle Early, a junior at South High. Some of the tips advised...
Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents
Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers.
Downtown Denver restaurant opens new DIA location
DENVER — The newest restaurant at Denver International Airport (DIA) has opened its doors. Mercantile Dining & Provision held a grand opening celebration for its newest Denver location: in the center of DIA's Concourse A. James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel has helped create the new café and grab-and-go...
Denver police falsehoods followed by DA’s failure to hold cops accountable
A few days after Denver police officers recklessly injured six innocent bystanders when they fired on a suspect in a crowded downtown area, police Cmdr. Matt Clark stood before cameras and presented the official version of what happened. The suspect “pulled out a handgun and held it in a manner that the muzzle of the […] The post Denver police falsehoods followed by DA’s failure to hold cops accountable appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening
Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?
If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
