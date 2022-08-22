ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
denverite.com

Entrepreneurs and community gather at Black Dollar Saturdays at Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center

If you’re looking for community, specifically Black community, you can find it in a fuschia pink-colored building on Welton Street in Five Points. That’s Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center. It’s owned by Brother Jeff Fard, a lifelong Northeast Denver resident, who opened the hub in the mid-90s. During that time, he said the center was needed to combat gang violence that was prevalent in the neighborhood. Today, it continues to be a community hub focused on providing a safe space for those needing togetherness through music, arts, learning programs and culture.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools

Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Westword

Julie Reiskin, Longtime Colorado Disability Advocate, Wins Civil Rights Award

For Julie Reiskin, the decision to dive headfirst into disability-rights advocacy came after experiencing an injustice in her own life. "I really thought that it was wrong that in order to get Medicaid, you had to not work at all and take Social Security," says Reiskin, the longtime director and then co-director of the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition. "When that all kind of came crashing down on me, I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to work on this issue until the time that people with disabilities can work and get paid and still have what they need.'"
COLORADO STATE
gwwestword.com

Off-campus issues down with closed lunch for freshmen, sophomores

When students showed up to Greeley West High School this August they found that for the freshman, and sophomores, off campus lunch privileges were no longer available. For many this was expected, but for some this was a slap in the face. Last year, there were a number of off-campus...
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

10 Fun, Weird Facts About Denver You Probably Never Heard Of Before

Denver has got some really interesting origin stories, from the birthplace of the cheeseburger to the tradition of hanging lights. Here are 10 really cool and weird facts about Denver that you’ve probably never heard of before. 1. The Coors Field mascot has a prehistoric origin story. The Denver...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28

COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!. The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun, free attractions, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and entertainment. Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, the Colorado Ukrainian Festival in Littleton, the Summer...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

These Denver schools still don’t have air conditioning

School started in Denver on Monday, and with temperatures climbing into the high 80s this week, 48 campuses still don’t have air conditioning.That’s fewer than the 55 campuses that didn’t have air conditioning in 2020, when Denver Public Schools asked voters to pass a $795 million bond for a slew of projects, including installing air conditioning at 24 schools. Voters overwhelmingly passed the bond.Hot classrooms are a perennial problem in Denver,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney

A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

'Don't call police' video shown to South High School students

Denver Public Schools is in hot water with law enforcement after a video shown during an assembly at South High School advised students to avoid police when dealing with racially motivated attacks.The video entitled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks" was published five years ago by the Barnard Center for Research on Women. "I thought at some points it was pretty informative but other points? I thought it was kind of, like, awkward to talk about. Like it felt a little uncomfortable," said Chavelle Early, a junior at South High. Some of the tips advised...
9NEWS

Downtown Denver restaurant opens new DIA location

DENVER — The newest restaurant at Denver International Airport (DIA) has opened its doors. Mercantile Dining & Provision held a grand opening celebration for its newest Denver location: in the center of DIA's Concourse A. James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel has helped create the new café and grab-and-go...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Denver police falsehoods followed by DA’s failure to hold cops accountable

A few days after Denver police officers recklessly injured six innocent bystanders when they fired on a suspect in a crowded downtown area, police Cmdr. Matt Clark stood before cameras and presented the official version of what happened. The suspect “pulled out a handgun and held it in a manner that the muzzle of the […] The post Denver police falsehoods followed by DA’s failure to hold cops accountable appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
coloradofoic.org

A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening

Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?

If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
COLORADO STATE

