10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres. ...
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal – although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Here’s a first look inside the new Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Point to something — anything — inside the new Legends Bay Casino and Court Cardinal will have an interesting story about it. That comfy-looking seat placed in front of a nearby slot machine? That’s a Gary Platt chair that Cardinal picked after sitting on every chair featured at a casino expo. The tables inside...
Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
KOLO TV Reno
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
Adventures with Purpose won't collect reward for finding missing teen
The reward offered in the case of missing teen Kiely Rodni, which had climbed from $10,000 to $75,000 in the two weeks following her disappearance, won't go to Adventures with Purpose, the private dive team that found Kiely's body in Prosser Creek Reservoir not far from where she went missing. Some of the largest donations will be returned to donors. ...
Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Tahoe teen, says Nevada County Sheriff
Volunteer diving team, Adventures With Purpose, has likely found the missing teen’s body and the car she was driving the night of her disappearance, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake
TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available." Her disappearance...
mynews4.com
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
Food trucks, steaks and sandwiches: A look at Legends Bay Casino's food options
Earlier this week, the RGJ was granted an exclusive sneak peak at the dining options opening next week inside Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino to open in the Reno area in over two decades. The place was buzzing ahead of the grand opening next Tuesday. Slot machine technicians were giving some of the games a final tweak; soon-to-be servers were huddled together going over menus; bartenders and mixologists sampled cocktails in their quest for perfection. ...
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
NBC Bay Area
Northern California Man Scores Record $20 Million Jackpot on Lottery Scratchers Ticket
A Northern California man hit the all-time jackpot on a lottery Scratchers ticket, winning $20 million in the Set For Life Millionaire Edition game, according to the California Lottery. Chad Fry bought the record-breaking ticket at Foothill Market in Auburn, a city in Placer County about 33 miles northeast of...
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
