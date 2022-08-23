ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Reno-Gazette Journal

10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect

A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres.  ...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
RENO, NV
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Food trucks, steaks and sandwiches: A look at Legends Bay Casino's food options

Earlier this week, the RGJ was granted an exclusive sneak peak at the dining options opening next week inside Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino to open in the Reno area in over two decades.  The place was buzzing ahead of the grand opening next Tuesday. Slot machine technicians were giving some of the games a final tweak; soon-to-be servers were huddled together going over menus; bartenders and mixologists sampled cocktails in their quest for perfection.  ...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage

PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

