Common Pleas filings received on August 26, 2022
"CI" are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Civil Cases:. “TF” are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure Cases:. CI202203526 Carrington Mortgage Service, LLC. vs Cierra N. Mikolajczyjk & Unknown Spouse, if any, Joseph R. Obregon & Unknown Spouse, if any. Action for judgt for $ 64,696.85 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg on:2710 119th. St. Toledo, OH 43611 PPN 10-12751, marshalling liens order of sale. Jessica M. Johnson (93300) (Marks)
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
A night in the life of Toledo's gang task force
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the last rays of evening sun begin to disappear on TPD headquarters, it was time for the gang task force to go out on patrol. On Thursday evening, the task force's 25 officers made stops on the east side and in central Toledo -- the areas of town that the task force's research shows are hot spots for crime.
Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
UPDATE: Toledo woman posts bond after being charged for firing gun at Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Hutchen appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning. Her bond was set at $25,000, which has already been posted. Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent. No one was injured.
Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
Toledo elementary school locked down Tuesday after parent fires gun following altercation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent, a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said. There were no injuries and the parent accused of firing the gun left the scene. Toledo police...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene
President Biden says student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their lives. Critics fear it will worsen inflation. BREAKING NEWS: Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: 6 hours ago. Biden announces up to $10,000 in student debt forgiveness for eligible borrowers and an additional $10,000...
Case Files: Grandmother asks community to stop solving murders in the streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the afternoon of March 10. 2021. Tavion Brown, 15, was near his own home on E. Central Avenue in Toledo near Elm when he was shot. Brown ran for help and someone nearby drove the teen to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery and later died.
Comments / 0