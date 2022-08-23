ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
TMZ.com

'The Masked Singer' Insinuates Tom Brady Is a Contestant

Tom Brady is denying he left Bucs camp to be a contestant on the newest season of "The Masked Singer," but the show is definitely leaning in to the possibility he DID exactly that!!!. Check out this clip from the upcoming season TMZ Sports obtained ... it shows Ken Jeong,...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick can't stop raving about Raiders' facilities

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been complimentary of the Las Vegas Raiders’ facilities, as the two teams get set to face off on Friday. The facilities themselves cost around $75 million and feature the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, where the Patriots are practicing for the week. Needless to say, this has left Belichick impressed to the point where he’s been raving about it since the team’s arrival on Monday.
NFL
