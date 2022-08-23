New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been complimentary of the Las Vegas Raiders’ facilities, as the two teams get set to face off on Friday. The facilities themselves cost around $75 million and feature the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, where the Patriots are practicing for the week. Needless to say, this has left Belichick impressed to the point where he’s been raving about it since the team’s arrival on Monday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO