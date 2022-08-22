Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activitiesJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Our Lunchtime Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Delivered a Special Luxury Dining Event at a BOGO PriceDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Milton residents question partisanship of elections committee
MILTON, Ga. — Members of the Milton Election Feasibility Committee faced criticism for alleged partisanship at their Aug. 22 meeting. During public comment, several residents came forth calling for a system of checks and balances within the committee. While Milton municipal elections themselves are nonpartisan, residents implied underlying partisanship among the committee members appointed to study how the city can operate its own election.
Forsyth County officials approve two new senior communities
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County officials have approved two new communities with unique amenities and options for active seniors in north and south Forsyth County. County commissioners unanimously approved plans Aug. 18 for a 113-unit independent senior living community off Atlanta Highway in south Forsyth, and a 66-unit senior condo development off Matt Highway in north Forsyth.
Dunwoody may ease alcohol sale restrictions
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials are considering changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance that would foster growth of a new sector of businesses that are springing up. Planning and Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt told the City Council Aug. 22 that there has been large growth in the "personal service and entertainment providers" sector, and Dunwoody may want to land some of the business.
Johns Creek facility highlights prowess of Korean style fencing
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The students at Olympic Fencers Club say what keeps them practicing the sport is the fun community around them. But, working with Olympians and winning regional and national championships helps too. Fencing is a sport derived from dueling, played by two opponents on a strip...
Tenants report threat in eviction confrontation
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men facing eviction from an apartment in Dunwoody say they were threatened at gunpoint by their landlord and her boyfriend. According to a Dunwoody Police Department incident report, on Aug. 7 the owner of an apartment on Ashford Dunwoody Road and her boyfriend attempted an “informal eviction” on two men who were subleasing the apartment from her.
Donation kickstarts new Dunwoody High School scholarship
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A new scholarship will be given to students at Dunwoody High School, following a $25,000 donation from lifelong resident Dr. David Goodchild. The Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass Scholarship will go to support high-achieving students facing challenges. The $25,000 donation will fund the Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass scholarship, which will be awarded annually...
Northern Ridge announces May Eagle Scouts
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on May 26, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. Top row, from left:. Thomas Ciaccia, of Troop 143,...
Milton’s Cambridge High welcomes back students
MILTON, Ga. –– Fulton County schools geared up Aug. 8 for what will be the first full relatively normal school year. Cambridge High School Principal Ashley Hagans shared her excitement for the upcoming year, the first in two years without mask mandates and no COVID-related regulation on school events.
Sixth Sense Massage abides a holistic, intuitive attitude to health care
CUMMING, Ga. — Massage is often seen as a spa ordeal, a luxury, a superfluous form of self-care. To the three owners of Sixth Sense Massage & Bodywork, massage therapy is health care. Bradlee Morgan-Shaffer, his husband Kevin, and Sarah Howell are all licensed massage therapists and value a...
Dallas Ray Walker
Dallas Ray Walker of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on Tuesday morning, 07/26/22. He was 93 years old. One of eleven children, Dallas came into the world on November 9, 1928, in the town of Lobelia, West Virginia in Pocahontas County. His parents were Edward E. and Frances. After a successful career in the United States Marine Corps, he retired as a full-bird Colonel. After his retirement from active service from the U.S.M.C. he had various executive positions in civilian life. Dallas’s wife, Ione Leona, of 57 years passed away on March 31, 2015. Dallas is now in heaven with his beloved partner in life. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Walker Clutter and Mildred Walker Brown; half-sisters, Alma Walker Heyne and Bernice Walker Lucabaugh; brothers, Patrick Austin Walker and Franklin Delano Walker. He is survived by his two sons, Dwight Dallas Walker and Rambridge Ray Walker, of Georgia; half-brothers, Norman Walker, Eugene Walker, Curtis Walker of Hillsboro, West Virginia, and Vernon Walker of Cottle, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held later followed by a military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.
Scholarships awarded by Alpharetta American Legion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta has awarded college scholarships of $1,000 to four students in North Georgia. “This year’s applicants were all outstanding students whose work ethic and maturity demonstrated their future success in their educational goals and as future community leaders,” Tom Billings, Post 201’s scholarship chairman and adjutant said. “We are proud to have them represent our American Legion Post.”
