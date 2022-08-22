Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Milton residents question partisanship of elections committee
MILTON, Ga. — Members of the Milton Election Feasibility Committee faced criticism for alleged partisanship at their Aug. 22 meeting. During public comment, several residents came forth calling for a system of checks and balances within the committee. While Milton municipal elections themselves are nonpartisan, residents implied underlying partisanship among the committee members appointed to study how the city can operate its own election.
Ribbon cut on new Greater North Fulton Chamber offices
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — North Fulton County business leaders officially opened the new offices of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Avalon in Alpharetta Aug. 18. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Ga. 400, Avalon and Gwinnett Technical College, the new offices are a perfect reminder...
Milton’s Cambridge High welcomes back students
MILTON, Ga. –– Fulton County schools geared up Aug. 8 for what will be the first full relatively normal school year. Cambridge High School Principal Ashley Hagans shared her excitement for the upcoming year, the first in two years without mask mandates and no COVID-related regulation on school events.
Park visitor charged with drug violations
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in Dunwoody who was allegedly found with several ounces of marijuana at a local park. The man was arrested on Aug. 8 for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, after an officer patrolling Pernoshal Park on Shallowford Road at about midnight noticed an occupied suspicious vehicle in the park.
Johns Creek facility highlights prowess of Korean style fencing
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The students at Olympic Fencers Club say what keeps them practicing the sport is the fun community around them. But, working with Olympians and winning regional and national championships helps too. Fencing is a sport derived from dueling, played by two opponents on a strip...
Northern Ridge announces May Eagle Scouts
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on May 26, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. Top row, from left:. Thomas Ciaccia, of Troop 143,...
Scholarships awarded by Alpharetta American Legion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta has awarded college scholarships of $1,000 to four students in North Georgia. “This year’s applicants were all outstanding students whose work ethic and maturity demonstrated their future success in their educational goals and as future community leaders,” Tom Billings, Post 201’s scholarship chairman and adjutant said. “We are proud to have them represent our American Legion Post.”
Death Notices - Week of August 25th
Charles South, Sr., 85, of Roswell, passed away August 9, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. John Luke, 74, of Alpharetta, passed away August 10, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Thomas Burrell, Jr., 86, of Alpharetta, passed away August 13, 2022. Arrangements by...
Sixth Sense Massage abides a holistic, intuitive attitude to health care
CUMMING, Ga. — Massage is often seen as a spa ordeal, a luxury, a superfluous form of self-care. To the three owners of Sixth Sense Massage & Bodywork, massage therapy is health care. Bradlee Morgan-Shaffer, his husband Kevin, and Sarah Howell are all licensed massage therapists and value a...
Murder charges issued in Johns Creek domestic shooting
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police have charged a 33-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of his wife during a domestic violence incident in Johns Creek Tuesday morning. Police responded to the Hunters Forest subdivision at about 8 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots had possibly been heard coming from a home on Bramhall Drive.
Dallas Ray Walker
Dallas Ray Walker of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on Tuesday morning, 07/26/22. He was 93 years old. One of eleven children, Dallas came into the world on November 9, 1928, in the town of Lobelia, West Virginia in Pocahontas County. His parents were Edward E. and Frances. After a successful career in the United States Marine Corps, he retired as a full-bird Colonel. After his retirement from active service from the U.S.M.C. he had various executive positions in civilian life. Dallas’s wife, Ione Leona, of 57 years passed away on March 31, 2015. Dallas is now in heaven with his beloved partner in life. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Walker Clutter and Mildred Walker Brown; half-sisters, Alma Walker Heyne and Bernice Walker Lucabaugh; brothers, Patrick Austin Walker and Franklin Delano Walker. He is survived by his two sons, Dwight Dallas Walker and Rambridge Ray Walker, of Georgia; half-brothers, Norman Walker, Eugene Walker, Curtis Walker of Hillsboro, West Virginia, and Vernon Walker of Cottle, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held later followed by a military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.
Miami police arrest suspects tied to Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police detectives traveled to Miami over the weekend and have since indicted three men in connection with several home invasions in Sandy Springs and metro Atlanta. On Aug. 18, the Miami-Dade Police Department arrested Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff. Police...
