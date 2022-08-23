Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing of microstructured multimaterial composites
Microstructured composites with hierarchically arranged fillers fabricated by three-dimensional (3D) printing show enhanced properties along the fillers' alignment direction. However, it is still challenging to achieve good control of the filler arrangement and high filler concentration simultaneously, which limits the printed material's properties. In this study, we develop a magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing technique (MDOD) to print aligned microplatelet reinforced composites. By performing drop-on-demand printing using aqueous slurry inks while applying an external magnetic field, MDOD can print composites with microplatelet fillers aligned at set angles with high filler concentrations up to 50"‰vol%. Moreover, MDOD allows multimaterial printing with voxelated control. We showcase the capabilities of MDOD by printing multimaterial piezoresistive sensors with tunable performances based on the local microstructure and composition. MDOD thus creates a large design space to enhance the mechanical and functional properties of 3D printed electronic or sensing devices using a wide range of materials.
Nature.com
LED-pump-X-ray-multiprobe crystallography for sub-second timescales
The visualization of chemical processes that occur in the solid-state is key to the design of new functional materials. One of the challenges in these studies is to monitor the processes across a range of timescales in real-time. Here, we present a pump-multiprobe single-crystal X-ray diffraction (SCXRD) technique for studying photoexcited solid-state species with millisecond-to-minute lifetimes. We excite using pulsed LEDs and synchronise to a gated X-ray detector to collect 3D structures with sub-second time resolution while maximising photo-conversion and minimising beam damage. Our implementation provides complete control of the pump-multiprobe sequencing and can access a range of timescales using the same setup. Using LEDs allows variation of the intensity and pulse width and ensures uniform illumination of the crystal, spreading the energy load in time and space. We demonstrate our method by studying the variable-temperature kinetics of photo-activated linkage isomerism in [Pd(Bu4dien)(NO2)][BPh4] single-crystals. We further show that our method extends to following indicative Bragg reflections with a continuous readout Timepix3 detector chip. Our approach is applicable to a range of physical and biological processes that occur on millisecond and slower timescales, which cannot be studied using existing techniques.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Nature.com
Embrace the future of imaging, today
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Dimensionally thermally stable biomass-based polyimides for flexible electronic applications
Biomass-based polymers featuring high thermal stability and low water absorption play a vital role in contributing to the environmental sustainability of flexible electronics. In this research, we developed a series of polyimides derived from (3"‰R,6"‰S)-hexahydrofuro[3,2-b]furan-3,6-diyl bis(1,3-dioxo-1,3-dihydroisobenzofuran-5-carboxylate) (ISBESA), which can be synthesized from isosorbide bioresources. This study systematically analyzed the effect of ester or amide linkage presence and orientation on the performance of polyimides (PIs). The PI chain configuration and morphology were investigated via experimental results such as d-spacing or film density and theoretical calculations. After introducing the stiff ester linkage, PI-1 with a high chain coplanarity and stacking state exhibits a low water absorption of 0.34 and possesses outstanding thermal/mechanical stability, with a Tg higher than 300 Â°C, a CTE of 27.8 ppm K"“1, and a Young's modulus of 4.4"‰GPa, which is superior to those of most reported biopolymers and even KaptonÂ® engineering plastics. In addition, PI-1 exhibits low dielectric properties, with a Dk of 2.84 and a Df of 0.004, due to the low chain polarity and dipole moment. We further demonstrate a flexible transistor based on PI-1 that shows electrical performance comparable to those of traditional silicon-based devices, even after thermal treatment at 150 Â°C or 1000 bending cycles.
Nature.com
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
Nature.com
QOGMP: QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm in software defined network
According to the research status of Software Defined Network (SDN) control layer traffic scheduling, we find the current common problems, including single path, easy congestion, Quality of Service (QoS) requirements and high delay. To solve these four problems, we design and implement a QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm for SDN, referred to as QOGMP. First, we propose a link weight calculation algorithm based on the idea of traction links and deep reinforcement learning, and conduct experimental verifications related to traction links. The algorithm considers QoS requirements and alleviates the problems of easy congestion and high delay. Then, we propose a traffic scheduling algorithm based on link weight and multi-path scheme, which also considers QoS requirements and solves the problem of single path. Finally, we combined the link weight calculation algorithm and the traffic scheduling algorithm to implement QOGMP, and carried out comparative experiments in the built simulation environment. The experimental results show that QOGMP is better than the two comparison algorithms in terms of delay and rescheduling rate.
Nature.com
Using of geographic information systems (GIS) to determine the suitable site for collecting agricultural residues
The main aim of this study is to use the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) techniques to determine the optimum site to collect the residues in order to reduce cost and increase the benefits. To achieve these three scenarios were studied to reach the best collection sites for recycling rice straw in Sinbilawin center. The results indicate that the first scenario: The result was forty (40) collection sites in this status the cost of transfer will be very high because the collecting starts from inside village to the 40 sites and transfer to main sites to recycle operation. The second scenario: The total lengths of roads are not much then the cost of transfer is low and save time and efforts. The third scenario: The result was five collecting sites. It was shortest length and lowest cost. Transportation costs in the first scenario were difficult to calculate because of the difficulty to access a network of documented roads from satellite maps to use it with the GIS program. The total internal transport costs were 987,308.86 and 826,966.43 L.E (Egyptian pound, $"‰="‰19.15 L.E) for second and third scenarios, respectively. The average transport costs per ton were 17 and 14 L.E/ton for the second and third scenarios, respectively. Also, the total lengths of roads were 817.62 and 615.65Â km for the second and third scenarios, respectively.
Nature.com
Ferroelectric nanosheets boost nonlinearity
Multilayered ferroelectric NbOI2 crystals with sub-100-nm thickness exhibit efficient second harmonic generation, paving the way for on-chip nonlinear optical components. Now reporting in Nature Photonics, Abdelwahab and co-workers from Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Australia and the UK demonstrate1 second harmonic generation (SHG) in the 2D ferroelectric material NbOI2 with a conversion efficiency >0.2% and an interaction length of just over 20 nm. In doing so, they make progress towards efficient phase-matching-free thin-film nonlinear optics.
Nature.com
A hybrid triboelectric nanogenerator for enhancing corrosion prevention of metal in marine environment
A hybrid spherical triboelectric nanogenerator (S-TENG) with both solid-solid and solid-liquid contact modes is successfully constructed to collect wave energy for highly efficient cathodic protection of metals in marine. To maximize collection of wave energy, the S-TENG is designed to simultaneously capture friction energy from inside and outside the device with different working modes, achieving a short circuit current density of 186"‰mA"‰mâˆ’3 and open circuit voltage of 88.9"‰V, respectively. It indicates that the potential drop of stainless steel (304SS) and organically coated carbon steel (Q235CS) coupled with the S-TENG are about 410"‰mV and 930"‰mV, respectively, which is suitable for their cathodic protection in marine environment. It is demonstrated that our S-TENG as a low-cost and environmentally friendly self-powered approach is promising to effectively converts wave energy for electrochemical cathodic protection in marine.
