Patriot Day to be celebrated in Vestavia Hills this year
This year’s Patriot Day service, which remembers the events of and sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001, will be held in Vestavia Hills this year on Sept. 11. The event rotates between Vestavia, Homewood and Mountain Brook. This year’s speaker is Michael Williams, a retired special agent in charge for the Birmingham field office of the U.S. Secret Service.
Patriots suffer shutout loss at Vestavia
VESTAVIA HILLS – That was more like it from the Rebels’ perspective. The first half of Friday night’s high school football game between rivals Vestavia Hills and Homewood went almost completely according to script for Vestavia Hills. The Rebels got off to a hot start and never...
