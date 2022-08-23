Read full article on original website
Related
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
'All aboard' the American Mariner and meet Buffalo's Captain Dave Miller
It’s rare that childhood dreams become reality. But for Dave Miller, he’s living out the hopes he had as a small child watching freighters on the Great Lakes and in the Welland Canal.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0