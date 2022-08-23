Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
Sweet Corn Circus to return to Uptown with treats, performances and more this weekend
The annual Sweet Corn Circus is coming back to Uptown Normal this weekend. The circus will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maddox Sweet Corn Farm is providing sweet corn that attendees can purchase freshly boiled or unshucked. “This year, we've...
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
smilepolitely.com
Tell us how you spoil your pup on National Dog Day
It’s National (or is it International?) Dog Day, and we want to know how you treat your dog to treats and fun in Champaign-Urbana. Are you a dog park family? Do you pick up locally made treats like those from Pura Vida? Do you bring your doggo to the Champaign Farmers Market? What about long walks at Meadowbrook?
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown man turns his life around with art
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Georgetown man picked up a paint brush and found his passion. That simple act helped him get his life back on track and his work can be found across the country. Aaron Schmidt said murals are his way of showing love to his community and they return that love by […]
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paris couple’s motorcycle crash caught on camera
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris couple is asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings after they were involved in a crash that they said could have been deadly. Chris and Charla Messenger said they were riding their motorcycles to Terra Haute, Indiana for some shopping and lunch last month, but barely made […]
WCIA
78th Annual National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston
Lots of great things happening at this year’s 78th annual National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston. Lauren Linares shares the full schedule of events, National Sweetheart Pageant, and how this is an annual community orientated event by the Hoopeston Jaycees & so many more!
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
nowdecatur.com
Memorial Grant Application Deadline September 1
August 25, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paris man dies after lawn mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edgar […]
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
newschannel20.com
Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
smilepolitely.com
The new low barrier homeless shelter is a good thing
Recent news that the City of Champaign Township is trying to open a low-barrier homeless shelter for men and women, called Strides, in the former Habitat for Humanity building at 119 E. University Avenue has invited a range of responses. While most people seem to agree that another homeless shelter is needed in our community, a few vocal dissidents object to having that shelter near their businesses, citing a reduction in property value. We think having a shelter near other emergency support services and providing support regardless of sobriety or religious beliefs is a good thing.
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
WAND TV
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
WTHI
Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois
CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot
UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested on a murder charge. Police said they found a gun on him. Anderson is now in custody at the […]
Comments / 0