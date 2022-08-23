ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WAND TV

New distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

Tell us how you spoil your pup on National Dog Day

It’s National (or is it International?) Dog Day, and we want to know how you treat your dog to treats and fun in Champaign-Urbana. Are you a dog park family? Do you pick up locally made treats like those from Pura Vida? Do you bring your doggo to the Champaign Farmers Market? What about long walks at Meadowbrook?
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1

August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Georgetown man turns his life around with art

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Georgetown man picked up a paint brush and found his passion. That simple act helped him get his life back on track and his work can be found across the country. Aaron Schmidt said murals are his way of showing love to his community and they return that love by […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Paris couple’s motorcycle crash caught on camera

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris couple is asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings after they were involved in a crash that they said could have been deadly. Chris and Charla Messenger said they were riding their motorcycles to Terra Haute, Indiana for some shopping and lunch last month, but barely made […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

78th Annual National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston

Lots of great things happening at this year’s 78th annual National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston. Lauren Linares shares the full schedule of events, National Sweetheart Pageant, and how this is an annual community orientated event by the Hoopeston Jaycees & so many more!
HOOPESTON, IL
nowdecatur.com

Memorial Grant Application Deadline September 1

August 25, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
MACON COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Paris man dies after lawn mower rolls over

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edgar […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland

Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

The new low barrier homeless shelter is a good thing

Recent news that the City of Champaign Township is trying to open a low-barrier homeless shelter for men and women, called Strides, in the former Habitat for Humanity building at 119 E. University Avenue has invited a range of responses. While most people seem to agree that another homeless shelter is needed in our community, a few vocal dissidents object to having that shelter near their businesses, citing a reduction in property value. We think having a shelter near other emergency support services and providing support regardless of sobriety or religious beliefs is a good thing.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Paris man dies in mowing accident

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
PARIS, IL
WAND TV

Seven people escape house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
CHARLESTON, IL
WTHI

Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois

CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot

UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested on a murder charge. Police said they found a gun on him. Anderson is now in custody at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

