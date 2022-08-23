Scioto Valley Golf Classic returns September 23rd

CHILLICOTHE – It’s been a while since the sweet swing of your golf club could impact the health of the community. That’s about to change. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into 2021 left the Adena Health Foundation’s Scioto Valley Golf Classic in limbo last year like a teed up ball on an empty driving range. On Friday, September 23, at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, that limbo ends with the return of the 18-hole team scrambles event.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $125 per player or $500 per four-person team, which will include greens fees, cart, a light breakfast, lunch, two drink tickets and a raffle ticket per golfer, along with some giveaways.

Proceeds from this year’s classic will go toward projects supported by the Adena Health Foundation. Among those are equipment purchases to enhance patient care across Adena’s nine-county region, support for capital projects that expand patient access, scholarship funding to assist students eyeing future careers in health care and partnering with other organizations that are also working to better our communities.

For those who don’t play golf but may wish to support the event and the mission of the Adena Health Foundation in another way, several sponsorship levels are available to consider, each carrying its own set of benefits for the sponsor.

For more information about the event, to register a team or inquire about sponsorships, visit Adena.org/SVGC.