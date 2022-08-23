Read full article on original website
Ocean City Awards Trash Contract to Pineland Construction
Ocean City will welcome a new trash hauler to the community. City Council met last week and approved a new contract for Pineland Construction to handle the services. They replace Gold Medal, who asked towns for more money to pick up trash and recycling services and now are left without a long term contract in Ocean City.
Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen
Two men have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a 15 year old boy from Vineland. NJ.com reports that both men are from Cumberland County, both indicted on first degree murder charges. The post Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen appeared...
Cape May County Continues in “High” Risk for Covid Transmission
Only three counties in New Jersey are at high risk of Covid-19 transmission..yes, Cape May County is among them. State officials announced Friday that there were just over 2,000 new cases of the virus statewide. Atlantic and Mercer counties are also considered “high risk”. The post Cape May...
August 27, 2022
Avalon Approves Ten-Year Water System Management Agreement
Avalon has approved a new ten-year agreement with Middlesex Water Company to manage its stormwater, sewer, and water system. Mayor Martin Pagliughi says this is an idea example of how privatization of services is a win for taxpayers. Avalon has privatized other agreements, including trash collection, landscaping, and janitorial services.
