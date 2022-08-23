ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Ocean City Awards Trash Contract to Pineland Construction

Ocean City will welcome a new trash hauler to the community. City Council met last week and approved a new contract for Pineland Construction to handle the services. They replace Gold Medal, who asked towns for more money to pick up trash and recycling services and now are left without a long term contract in Ocean City.
August 27, 2022

Avalon Approves Ten-Year Water System Management Agreement

Avalon has approved a new ten-year agreement with Middlesex Water Company to manage its stormwater, sewer, and water system. Mayor Martin Pagliughi says this is an idea example of how privatization of services is a win for taxpayers. Avalon has privatized other agreements, including trash collection, landscaping, and janitorial services.
AVALON, NJ

