ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here's when Total War: Warhammer 3 – Immortal Empires unlocks in your timezone

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6VMp_0hRvFj5Y00

Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires is almost here and will finally unite the campaign maps from the entire trilogy. Immortal Empires is technically still in beta—don't worry though, anyone can play—so you can expect to see some balance changes taking place over time.

The collision of all three games in Immortal Empires makes for a vast amount of possibilities, though you'll need to own the DLCs to access every race and faction available. The new campaign has its own new features too such as the "Sea Lanes" mechanic, various updated playstyles for some of the older factions, and new "lore-inspired victory conditions".

Here is the Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires release time, broken down by timezone, so you can hop in as soon as it launches.

Immortal Empires release time

Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires arrives on August 23 , alongside Update 2.0. If you're keen to start building your empire, here's when you can expect to play in your timezone:

  • Seattle: 7 am PT
  • New York: 10 am ET
  • London: 3 pm BST
  • Berlin: 4 pm CEST
  • Singapore: 10 pm SGT

You'll need to have Total War: Warhammer 3 installed to access Immortal Empires and the two combined require just over a 100GB download. You can find the answers to any other burning questions over on the official site .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

You can turn on every apocalypse at once in next Total War: Warhammer 3 update

But what about second apocalypse? Wild hunt? Da great waagh? End times? Do you think CA knows about them?. Every game of Total War: Warhammer 3's new Immortal Empires mode ends, by default, with some disastrous event befalling the Warhammer world. It spices up the normally staid late game of a Total War campaign. You know: A mass rising of the undead, a vast horde of orcs, the dwarfs getting tired of everyone else's shit.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Total War Developer Creative Assembly Is Working on a New Action Game

A third-person action game is on the way from Creative Assembly, the developer renowned for its Total War strategy games including Shogun: Total War and the more recent Total War Saga: Troy. Creative Assembly also develops the Games Workshop series Total War: Warhammer - with the most recent Warhammer III...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warhammer#Timezone#Total War#Video Game#Immortal Empires#The Sea Lanes#Future Plc
Polygon

How to earn Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder

Destiny 2’s 18th season is here, and it’s filled with pirate lords to take down and plenty of booty to collect. But to get that loot in Season of Plunder, you’ll need to jump through more hoops than in the past few seasons. Instead of grinding one activity before jumping into a more narrative-focused secondary activity, you’ll be jumping from Ketchcrash, to Expeditions, to Pirate Hideouts.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Singapore
PC Gamer

Here's a first look at gameplay from Layers of Fears

The compilation and rebuild of the two horror games will enhance the psychedelic terror. We've now got a look at gameplay from the new Layers of Fears, the remake, expansion, and compilation of Bloober Team's 2016 (opens in new tab) and 2019 (opens in new tab) horror games. It's simultaneously a remake of the old games, incorporating everything they and their DLC had, and a expanded remake adding new story and gameplay. Layers of Fears is rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, so it'll be a lot prettier.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve has made a nice little book about the Steam Deck to impress new customers

Valve has made a nice little booklet to pair with the Steam Deck (opens in new tab). The handheld device is celebrating its launch in a handful of Asian territories with the booklet designed to help consumers understand what the product exactly is and the company behind the tech. It seems Steam wanted a new way to stress that its "hardware is designed to enable you to do things we haven’t thought of yet." Curious.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores

I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Command and Conquer Remastered studio reveals a brand-new RTS

Petroglyph Games says the Great War: Western Front is expected to be out in 2023. Command and Conquer Remastered (opens in new tab) developer Petroglyph Games is working on an all-new RTS called The Great War: Western Front (opens in new tab) that features both real-time action and turn-based decision-making across the most pivotal front of the First World War.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

DICE clearly isn't giving up on Battlefield 2042

When a developer starts saying stuff like "we hear your feedback," it's hard not to imagine that a clock has started ticking. Any online game is in danger of Antheming out of existence these days, or at least being deprioritized if it underperforms. So far, though, DICE hasn't wavered commitment to making Battlefield 2042 popular.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

You absolutely shouldn't buy this Ryzen 7000 sample CPU

In an excellent example of "just because you can, doesn't mean you should," you can currently buy what looks like an ex-engineering sample of the upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X. Given the better-specced finished chip is set to release in a little over a month's time for what is likely a much lower price, there's absolutely no good reason to. But you can.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy