Here's when Total War: Warhammer 3 – Immortal Empires unlocks in your timezone

Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires is almost here and will finally unite the campaign maps from the entire trilogy. Immortal Empires is technically still in beta—don't worry though, anyone can play—so you can expect to see some balance changes taking place over time.

The collision of all three games in Immortal Empires makes for a vast amount of possibilities, though you'll need to own the DLCs to access every race and faction available. The new campaign has its own new features too such as the "Sea Lanes" mechanic, various updated playstyles for some of the older factions, and new "lore-inspired victory conditions".

Here is the Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires release time, broken down by timezone, so you can hop in as soon as it launches.

Immortal Empires release time

Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires arrives on August 23 , alongside Update 2.0. If you're keen to start building your empire, here's when you can expect to play in your timezone:

Seattle: 7 am PT

7 am PT New York: 10 am ET

10 am ET London: 3 pm BST

3 pm BST Berlin: 4 pm CEST

4 pm CEST Singapore: 10 pm SGT

You'll need to have Total War: Warhammer 3 installed to access Immortal Empires and the two combined require just over a 100GB download. You can find the answers to any other burning questions over on the official site .

