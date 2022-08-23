ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This new display standard aims to demystify motion blur in gaming monitors

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Motion blur is a complex beast; easy to recognise but often much harder to diagnose. For that reason, and perhaps a lack of any proper standardisation so far, VESA has released a new motion blur compliance specification called ClearMR.

This new standard and logo will begin appearing on gaming monitors, TVs, and other displays in the near future, and will signify whether a screen has been put through its paces for ClearMR certification and how it performed—measured by a new metric called Clear Motion Ratio (CMR).

CMR is a rating of a display's blue performance based on a ratio of clear pixels versus blurry pixels as a percentage. For example, a display with a CMR range between 6,500 and 7,500 means it delivered 65–75 times more clear pixels than blurry pixels.

For VESA's standard, CMR replaces the more commonly featured Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) metric, which along with other metrics "do not accurately reflect the true nature of blur."

The CMR performance of a screen decides its ClearMR tier: ClearMR tiers go up by increments of 1000, from ClearMR 3000 to ClearMR 9000.

These numbers don't mean very much without a point of reference. However, VESA says each tier offers a "visually distinguishable change in clarity, with higher CMR numbers indicating higher image quality and less blur."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KaDi_0hRvFb1k00

(Image credit: VESA)
Screen queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MFtq_0hRvFb1k00

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming monitor : Pixel-perfect panels for your PC
Best high refresh rate monitor : Screaming quick screens
Best 4K monitor for gaming : When only high-res will do
Best 4K TV for gaming : Big-screen 4K PC gaming

LG has already certified the LG UltraGear 48GQ900, 32GQ850 and 27GP850 gaming monitors, while Samsung has put its latest OLED display through its paces for certification.

The idea being that rather than some loosely defined specification posted on the specs sheet for a monitor, this standard will better serve customers. It's similar then to another standard from VESA, DisplayHDR, which aims to deliver a more thoroughly tested brightness rating and certification for high dynamic range monitors. I'd say it has helped simplify HDR standards for gaming monitors, as prior to DisplayHDR it really was a mess of manufacturer-specific ratings. Though the DisplayHDR 400 standard does perhaps get bandied around as true HDR a bit too often, when it's often nothing more spectacular than your modern SDR display.

Hopefully ClearMR will be just as handy anyways—anything to make buying a gaming monitor less of a hassle.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Why gaming laptops are perfect for college students

When you think of gaming laptops, you probably don’t associate them with getting your studies done. But it turns out the same high-octane hardware that gives you an amazing framerate in your favorite shooter is also perfectly suited to powering software for STEM and creative courses. The dedicated GPUs...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Blur#Motion Ratio#Motion Picture#Video Game#Vesa#Cmr#Pixels Versus Blurry
PC Gamer

You absolutely shouldn't buy this Ryzen 7000 sample CPU

In an excellent example of "just because you can, doesn't mean you should," you can currently buy what looks like an ex-engineering sample of the upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X. Given the better-specced finished chip is set to release in a little over a month's time for what is likely a much lower price, there's absolutely no good reason to. But you can.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Valve confirms there will be next-gen Steam Decks 'more open and more capable than the first version'

Calling the Deck 'a multi-generational product line' is explicit confirmation of a Steam Deck 2.0. Valve is going to do something with the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) that it hasn't done with any of the previous pieces of hardware it's created: follow it up. Celebrating the launch of the handheld PC in the Asian territories Valve has created an ebook (opens in new tab) ostensibly to introduce itself to the new audience.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Instagram
PC Gamer

So, looks like Intel's top Alchemist graphics cards will be out before the end of October

With Arc's XeSS upscaler being a Day One feature for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II the GPUs need to be out before October 28. There's still no solid release date, but at least we now know that Intel plans to release the new Arc A700-series graphics cards by the end of October. October 28, to give it a deadline. That's when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches, and according to the latest Arc teaser video, Intel's XeSS upsampling tech is going to be available from day one.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Ransomware abuses Genshin Impact's kernel mode anti-cheat to bypass antivirus protection

Security skeptics and advocates have worried for some time now that exploits able to take advantage of anti-cheat kernel-mode drivers could wreak serious havoc on PC security. Now it seems to have happened: The anti-cheat driver used by Genshin Impact, the popular free-to-play RPG, has been abused by a ransomware actor to stop antivirus processes and enable the mass deployment of their ransomware.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Rumours of Amazon bid for EA shot down as the publisher's stock goes on a rollercoaster ride

An unconfirmed report spread like wildfire before being nixed by CNBC: or has it been?. Update: USA Today has now added an update to the original story stating that the version which ran earlier today was a violation of the outlet's editorial standards (opens in new tab). The most recent version of the article makes no mention of GLHF and states plainly that "Amazon is not expected to make a bid for EA".
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

DICE clearly isn't giving up on Battlefield 2042

When a developer starts saying stuff like "we hear your feedback," it's hard not to imagine that a clock has started ticking. Any online game is in danger of Antheming out of existence these days, or at least being deprioritized if it underperforms. So far, though, DICE hasn't wavered commitment to making Battlefield 2042 popular.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These are the upcoming Warhammer games I'm adding to my wishlist

"When you wish upon a skull/for a game that isn't dull/bodies burning on the pyres/will come to you." Games Workshop earned £25 million from videogames in 2021, so don't expect it to stop licensing out its properties anytime soon. Apparently it's got "12 unreleased games in development and four new licences were signed in the year." Not all of those will come to PC of course, with a handful of mobile games like Total War Battles: Warhammer (being made by NetEase, co-developer of Diablo Immortal) in the works. Still, even if you're only looking at the ones on PC, there are enough that keeping track of them can be a hassle.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy