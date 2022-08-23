ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

TOUR's new Earnings Assurance Program to help players' transition to the TOUR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A rookie season on the PGA TOUR is not a soft landing. There are inherent challenges of competing against the world’s best players, learning new courses and playing in front of bigger crowds. There are countless logistical and strategic hurdles to navigate. Not to mention the weekly costs of travel, lodging, paying a caddie and other team members, and any number of life expenses.
