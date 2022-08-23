The campaign for District 4 on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has been a rough and personal one. One of the nastier and more-competitive North Florida races not involving a mid-campaign DUI charge — unlike the District 2 race — the campaign for District 4 on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has been a rough and personal one, fought across not just western Nassau County, but online on multiple Facebook pages.

