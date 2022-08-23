Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man in county jail for theft now faces 6 child sex chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
PGA Tour
Jim Furyk, Warwick Hills maestro, returns for The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren
Jim Furyk has won twice at Warwick Hills: 2003 Buick Open (PGA TOUR) and 2020 The Ally Challenge (PGA TOUR Champions). (Getty Images) Jim Furyk’s 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season had been an unexpected slog until last week’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. But with a new driver...
PGA Tour
TOUR’s new Earnings Assurance Program to help players’ transition to the TOUR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A rookie season on the PGA TOUR is not a soft landing. There are inherent challenges of competing against the world’s best players, learning new courses and playing in front of bigger crowds. There are countless logistical and strategic hurdles to navigate. Not to mention the weekly costs of travel, lodging, paying a caddie and other team members, and any number of life expenses.
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant in Avondale makes key staff hires toward fall opening
The Josephine restaurant is hiring key staff in preparation to open early in the fall, possibly September, at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in Avondale. Owner Joshua Floyd hired Zach Preece as executive chef and John Magsino as chef de cuisine. Emily Scott is the general manager. Preece has worked as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses
'We had upwards of 40 lawsuits involving the previous (Port) operator last year.'. The four-year tenure of Chris Ragucci at the Port of Fernandina was a time of heartburn and frustration for a lot of people and entities who had to deal with Worldwide Terminals and its subsidiary Nassau Terminals.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
floridapolitics.com
Alyson McCullough takes hard-fought western seat on Nassau Co. Commission
The campaign for District 4 on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has been a rough and personal one. One of the nastier and more-competitive North Florida races not involving a mid-campaign DUI charge — unlike the District 2 race — the campaign for District 4 on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has been a rough and personal one, fought across not just western Nassau County, but online on multiple Facebook pages.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
First Coast News
Three-time winner of 'Cupcake Wars' closes business in Jacksonville after over a decade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a not-so-sweet ending to one of Jacksonville's most beloved bakeries. "Regrettably, Sweet By Holly will be exiting the Jacksonville market permanently," said the company on Facebook. The business says since COVID, it has been unable to successfully operate at the Jacksonville location. Sweet by Holly...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
askflagler.com
Moonrise Brewing Company, the First Brewery in Palm Coast to Close
Amid the highest turnout of any Primary Election since 2004, Moonrise Brewing Company announced it would be closing immediately. Opening in 2017, owners Benjamin and Ashley Davenport offered a wealth of different ales with an ever-growing selection monthly. In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced:. It’s with a heavy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
flaglerlive.com
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff
It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
click orlando
Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car crashes into trees on Fleming Island; FHP says one person dead
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a 2005 Ford Escape traveling southbound on US Highway 17 crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Florida Highway Patrol says that the Escape then began to rotate counterclockwise....
Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced
Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.
Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
Comments / 0