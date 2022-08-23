Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
Donald Trump's former residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market for close to $30 million — $24 million less than it was asking in 2014. The nearly 20,000-square-foot waterfront Georgian-style property — which Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, owned in the 1980s — sits on 5.8 acres and boasts 24 rooms, including 11 bedrooms and 15 and a half bathrooms.
NY1
City-owned Trump golf course to host controversial tournament: report
A Bronx golf course managed by the Trump Organization will host a controversial tournament with ties to Saudi Arabia’s government, according to a report — despite opposition from the city, which owns the green. The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point will serve as the site of a...
NewsTimes
Donald Trump’s former Greenwich property on market again — at a big discount
GREENWICH — A property once owned by former President Donald Trump is on the market again, this time with an all-time-low asking price. The owners, financier Robert Steinberg and his wife, Suzanne, now want $29.9 million for the 5.8-acre waterfront estate at 21 Vista Drive on a peninsula in Greenwich, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. It was listed for $50 million in 2009, $54 million in 2014 and $32 million most recently, according to the Journal.
Dan Goldman spent big on each vote in NY primary, and how Jerrold Nadler ran up the score
Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. A look at some of the numbers that defined Tuesday’s rare late-summer primary in New York. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation
It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
What Adams owes NYC: The mayor should be wholly transparent about dinners and club membership payments
As a general rule, we have no problem with Mayor Adams’ active nightlife. He’s allowed to hold court in informal settings with friends and advisers. And it’s perfectly fine for a mayor to have some fun after the sun goes down, so long as it doesn’t impair his ability to do everything else the second toughest job in America demands. But when running up big tabs, it matters whether a mayor pays ...
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update
Frank Carone, Mayor Adams’ chief of staff, did not disclose his legal work for a scandal-scarred homeless shelter provider in his mandatory financial statement this year — but is now pledging to amend the filing after the Daily News alerted him to the omission. Carone’s financial disclosure form,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NYC officials say Texas Gov. Abbott is using wristbands to place bar codes on migrants bused to city
New York City officials claim that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is placing bar codes on migrants who were bused to the city, calling the move an intimidation tactic amid the escalating feud over migrants in the U.S. CBS affiliate WCBS published a video on Wednesday showing migrants arriving in...
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
Register Citizen
Official: CT political candidate tried using names of dead people to appear on ballot
An attempt by John Flynn of Norwalk, to petition his way onto the November ballot for U.S. Senate includes the names of dead people, as well as those who say they did not sign the documents, according to voter registration officials in the state. The use of those names is now under investigation by the Secretary of the State and will be the focus of an upcoming meeting of election regulators.
New Haven Independent
Update: Body Found In Derby Apartment Identified As Steven Hoffenberg, Former Business Associate Of Jeffrey Epstein
DERBY — Police believe the body of a man found dead in an apartment in east Derby is Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. UPDATE: The Derby Police Department posted a message to Facebook at 11:07 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6sqft
Asking $3.2M, a rare pair of townhouses on Brooklyn’s quaint ‘secret’ block with tiny doors
New York City never runs out of surprises, and some of the best ones are hidden in plain sight. Dennett Place in Carroll Gardens is just such a hidden surprise. The fun-sized block near the Gowanus Canal is lined with equally diminutive townhouses, each with a miniature “hobbit door.” Though the neighborhood has changed, the block still has the look of a quaint European alleyway and the charm of a tight-knit community–though no one seems to know what the half-pint doors are for. The homes here don’t change hands often, but a pair of multi-family townhouses at 14 and 16 Dennett Place is on the market for the first time in 100 years, asking $3.2 million for both.
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
NBC New York
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
CBS News
New York Primary Election Day: See results in the state's key races
NEW YORK -- A major player in New York politics is now out of a job. Congressman Jerry Nadler was projected the winner Tuesday against Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, with 55% of the votes. Both have been in Congress for 30 years. The two political heavyweights were forced to run against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
politicsny.com
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
cityandstateny.com
Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez
Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
Longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen in danger of closing
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A neighborhood and a community are trying not to say au revoir to a popular and longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. “It’s our life,” said Elyane Bruno, co-owner of Chez Napoléon. “We hope to open very soon.” Since 1960, Chez Napoléon has been a très petit slice of Paris, […]
Here are the key primary election results from New York
Voting concludes Tuesday in the New York primary elections for U.S. House, which were delayed from June when the state held elections for governor and lieutenant governor.
Comments / 2