Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts

Donald Trump's former residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market for close to $30 million — $24 million less than it was asking in 2014. The nearly 20,000-square-foot waterfront Georgian-style property — which Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, owned in the 1980s — sits on 5.8 acres and boasts 24 rooms, including 11 bedrooms and 15 and a half bathrooms.
Donald Trump’s former Greenwich property on market again — at a big discount

GREENWICH — A property once owned by former President Donald Trump is on the market again, this time with an all-time-low asking price. The owners, financier Robert Steinberg and his wife, Suzanne, now want $29.9 million for the 5.8-acre waterfront estate at 21 Vista Drive on a peninsula in Greenwich, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. It was listed for $50 million in 2009, $54 million in 2014 and $32 million most recently, according to the Journal.
