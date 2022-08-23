ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Milestones – Aug. 23, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ3JY_0hRvBwAv00

of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. To be eligible for the dean’s academic honor list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.70 or higher. Hatchel is a student in the Hankamer School of Business.

***

Hannah Silverman of Glen Allen and Aaron Stein and Ashish Vaidyanathan of Henrico were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

***

Edyonna Williams of Glen Allen was named to the spring 2022 honors list at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis. To qualify for the honors list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or higher.

***

University of Alabama women’s golfer Caroline Curtis of Henrico was named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll. To achieve this distinction, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the preceding academic year. Curtis is a graduate of Collegiate School and is majoring in Accounting.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#University Of Alabama#College#Washington University#Concordia University#Collegiate School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy