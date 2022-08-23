Milestones – Aug. 23, 2022

of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. To be eligible for the dean’s academic honor list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.70 or higher. Hatchel is a student in the Hankamer School of Business.

***

Hannah Silverman of Glen Allen and Aaron Stein and Ashish Vaidyanathan of Henrico were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

***

Edyonna Williams of Glen Allen was named to the spring 2022 honors list at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis. To qualify for the honors list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or higher.

***

University of Alabama women’s golfer Caroline Curtis of Henrico was named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll. To achieve this distinction, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the preceding academic year. Curtis is a graduate of Collegiate School and is majoring in Accounting.

