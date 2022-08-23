Read full article on original website
USD Artists Partner with Sioux City High School Students to Empower the Community
The lead artists were assistant professor of painting, Amber Hansen, who specializes in community-based public art projects, alumna and USD staff member Reyna Hernandez ‘15, and alumni and graduate students Yazmin Moktan ‘22 and Sonia Perea-Morales ‘22. Selected high school student leaders included Maggie Breyfogle (Bishop Heelan),...
Former Longtime Professor Receives Legends of Delzell Award
The Legends of Delzell Award is the School of Education's premier award that recognizes outstanding faculty and staff for long and exemplary service to educational endeavors. “The impact of USD and the School of Education were hugely positive on me,” Huber, who taught and researched at USD from 1968-1987, said. “My colleagues and all the support staff were always so welcoming, supportive, cheerful, collaborative and productive. It was a wonderful place to work and my time there made me a better, more positive and confident educator. It helped me develop my teaching, service, research, writing and leadership skills. This award makes me feel humble and happy. I did make the right choice when I moved from being a contented Nebraska educator to a very proud and pleased educator at USD.”
Gilman International Scholarship Program Selects Aus as Award Panelist
The U.S. Department of State’s Gilman-McCain Scholarship provides awards of $5,000 for undergraduate child dependents of active duty service members to study or intern abroad in credit-bearing programs. For the 2022-2023 academic year, the Gilman Program will provide awards to 3,000 exceptional U.S. undergraduate students. Aus was selected to...
