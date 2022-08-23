The Legends of Delzell Award is the School of Education's premier award that recognizes outstanding faculty and staff for long and exemplary service to educational endeavors. “The impact of USD and the School of Education were hugely positive on me,” Huber, who taught and researched at USD from 1968-1987, said. “My colleagues and all the support staff were always so welcoming, supportive, cheerful, collaborative and productive. It was a wonderful place to work and my time there made me a better, more positive and confident educator. It helped me develop my teaching, service, research, writing and leadership skills. This award makes me feel humble and happy. I did make the right choice when I moved from being a contented Nebraska educator to a very proud and pleased educator at USD.”

VERMILLION, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO