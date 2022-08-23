ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

whdh.com

Police: Postal worker helps save assault victim in Connecticut

A mail carrier in Connecticut came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police. Christine Cambizaca was working her route in Torrington, Conn. on Tuesday when she says a woman ran up to her, saying her boyfriend was beating her up. Cambizaca quickly welcomed the woman into the delivery truck, locked the doors and called 911.
WTNH

Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Robbery suspects on the loose: Milford police

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is searching for suspects accused of a robbery that occurred at the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd. According to police, two black males held a victim, in his car, at gunpoint, with a fake firearm. The suspects took a bag, then...
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Car On Its Side

2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
STRATFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop

EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield Police responded to 74 Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded there […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project

BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Kitchen Fire

2022-08-26@7:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on scene of a kitchen fire in the 200 block of Arlington Street. The fire did extend to the cabinets.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

West Haven waterfront mall deal is dead

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A deal to build a $220 million upscale waterfront mall in West Haven is officially dead, according to those close to the talks with the developer in recent moths. Dozens of homes and commercial properties have sat vacant for at least five years along First...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Scribe

30 Ohio Ave Unit 1

All Utilities Included!!! - Sensational Studio. Kitchenette with 2 Burner Cooktop and Microwave. W/W Carpets Thru-Out. Shared Washer & Dryer. Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) No Pets Allowed. Location. 30 Ohio Ave Unit 1, Norwalk, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/27/2022. Listing...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY

#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded

HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
Register Citizen

Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property

BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
themonroesun.com

BMW X5 stolen in brazen daylight theft recovered in Meriden

MONROE, CT — A man drove his black, 2017 BMW X5 up a driveway in the High Meadows condo complex and entered a unit with his wife late Thursday morning. He looked out a window a few minutes later to see two men pull up in a white BMW 3 Series. One got out and entered the black BMW, before both vehicles sped off, according to police.
MERIDEN, CT

