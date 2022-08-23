ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
kduz.com

State Fair Begins

(Learfield News Service/Falcon Heights, MN) It’s opening day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair (Thursday). Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says in addition to dozens of news foods and attractions there are celebrations as well. Hayden says, “this year we’re celebrating a couple of anniversaries which is very exciting the 75th...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River

Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota

(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
POPE COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Investigators Reveal Details About Suicide At Eden Prairie Mall

(Eden Prairie, MN) — Investigators believe the man who shot himself to death at the Eden Prairie Center Scheels store brought his own ammunition. The 19-year-old allegedly asked to view a semi-automatic handgun and then loaded it while running across the store. He died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say it was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ktoe.com

GoFundMe created to support family of Mankato mother killed in ATV crash

GoFundMe created to support family of Mankato mother killed in ATV crash. According the fundraiser, Karissa Bode leaves behind her partner and young child, Sawyer. “Karissa was a vibrant and loving mother to Sawyer and partner to Chad and will be missed ever so dearly by all who have had the luck of meeting her,” Fundraiser organizer Tyler Woelfel said.
MANKATO, MN

