Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
Hutchinson overwhelms St. Cloud Apollo in season opener
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson football team opened up the season Thursday night against St. Cloud Apollo. Tigers win by a final of 46-0.
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
State Fair Begins
(Learfield News Service/Falcon Heights, MN) It’s opening day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair (Thursday). Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says in addition to dozens of news foods and attractions there are celebrations as well. Hayden says, “this year we’re celebrating a couple of anniversaries which is very exciting the 75th...
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River
Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
Dara’s Picks: Best New Foods at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
I did it! I arrived at 6:30 in the morning with my carefully curated route and list, I ate, I judgily judged. I shall now reveal my top five new foods of 2022, but first with trenchant observations!. First, holy moly, 2022 is the year of the vegan. Herbivorous Butcher,...
Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
Eden Prairie mall shooting: What we know so far about suicide at Scheels
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Scheels at Eden Prairie Center reopened Tuesday afternoon after a man fatally shot himself inside the store's hunting department the day before. Much is still not known about how the shooting happened. Here's what we know so far:. Mall went into lockdown. The entire...
Investigators Reveal Details About Suicide At Eden Prairie Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Investigators believe the man who shot himself to death at the Eden Prairie Center Scheels store brought his own ammunition. The 19-year-old allegedly asked to view a semi-automatic handgun and then loaded it while running across the store. He died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say it was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing.
Embedded social workers help police in St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Blaine safely respond to mental health calls
A mental health crisis will sometimes prompt a call to 911. But police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the situation. Occasionally, things go awry – like when police shot and killed a 52-year-old man in Roseville in 2016, or when Wright...
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
GoFundMe created to support family of Mankato mother killed in ATV crash
GoFundMe created to support family of Mankato mother killed in ATV crash. According the fundraiser, Karissa Bode leaves behind her partner and young child, Sawyer. “Karissa was a vibrant and loving mother to Sawyer and partner to Chad and will be missed ever so dearly by all who have had the luck of meeting her,” Fundraiser organizer Tyler Woelfel said.
Staffing will be a major issue for Minnesota schools this year -- but not because of COVID
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the first time in more than two years, we’re about to start a fairly “normal” school year. “It is about as normal as will have seen in a number of years,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. Dr. Mueller...
Amtrak train in Minnesota delayed due to 'police activity involving a trespasser incident'
BECKER, Minn. — Amtrak's Empire Builder Train 8 was delayed Friday morning after stopping in Minnesota due to "police activity involving a trespasser incident," according to Amtrak's Twitter page. It happened between Clear Lake and Becker and tweeted out at 9:47 a.m. The train, which departed Seattle on Wednesday,...
