Healthline

Heart Disease: The Common Symptoms for Men vs. Women

The American Heart Association has released a report on the common symptoms for 6 types of cardiovascular disease. The organization notes that symptoms can be different for men and women when it comes to heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, rhythm disorders, and artery/vein disease. Experts say men and...
MedicalXpress

Pulmonary hypertension guidelines call for earlier diagnosis

Earlier detection of pulmonary hypertension in the community and expedited referral of high-risk or complex patients are recommended in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, published online today in the European Heart Journal and the European Respiratory Journal.
NIH Director's Blog

Dapagliflozin in Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced or Preserved Ejection Fraction

Background: Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure and cardiovascular death among patients with chronic heart failure and a left ventricular ejection fraction of 40% or less. Whether SGLT2 inhibitors are effective in patients with a higher left ventricular ejection fraction remains less certain.
The Independent

People with diabetes are twice as likely to suffer heart failure after taking ibuprofen, study finds

People living with type 2 diabetes are more than twice as likely to develop heart failure if they take ibuprofen, a new study has revealed.Sufferers of the condition, which, according to Diabetes UK, affects one in 10 Britons over 40, are more likely to experience pain than non-sufferers, and may therefore be inclined to take painkillers more frequently.Over time, highâ¯blood sugar levelsâ¯can damage the small blood vessels that supply the nerves in your body. This stops essential nutrients reaching the nerves, which can lead to various forms of discomfort, from tingling and numbness, to burning and shooting pains.Though previous...
MedicalXpress

Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for fatty liver disease?

Fatty liver disease develops as a result of the buildup of fat in a person’s liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and leads to liver damage. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As these names suggest, the disease can develop in people who consume alcohol and in people who do not.
tctmd.com

AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure

The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
2minutemedicine.com

Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients

1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
consultant360.com

Premature Menopause May Lead to Risk of Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation

Women who experience menopause prematurely—before 40 years of age— may have an increased risk of heart failure (HF) and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to a recent study.1. To produce their findings, the researchers examined the reproductive histories of postmenopausal women (n = 1,401,175) aged 30 years and older,...
MedicalXpress

Good sleepers have lower risk of heart disease and stroke

Nine in ten people do not get a good night's sleep, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. The study found that suboptimal sleep was associated with a higher likelihood of heart disease and stroke. The authors estimated that seven in ten of these cardiovascular conditions could be prevented if everyone was a good sleeper.
