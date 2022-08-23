ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoore, CA

sierranewsonline.com

Free First-Class Entertainment At The Madera District Fair

“The Madera District Fair, September 8-11, 2022 is Jam-Packed with FREE First-Class Entertainment. Three Bands Per Night on Two Different Stages”. MADERA — The Madera Fair has become known for its first-class FREE entertainment with your paid fair admission. This year that tradition continues with two legendary bands from the 60s and 70s and a top country music act with over a dozen chart-topping hits. In addition to these acts, playing on the Headliner Stage as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Estrella Jalisco, several up-and-comers to the California music scene will perform on the 20/30 Party Stage to kick off each night with pre-concert festivities. As if that were not enough, the entertainment continues after the headliners perform with after-party concert performances also on the 20/30 Party Stage. Only at the Madera Fair can you see three awesome live bands each night for less than the cost of a movie ticket this September.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Valley photographer offering "Back to School: Moms Edition" sessions

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Who says “Back to School” pictures are only for kids?. One local photographer is now capturing a mothers edition of this season. “No moms were harmed in the making of this celebration,” says Apple Estrada, a Clovis-based photographer for the last ten years.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Job fair Thursday for the Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair is holding its 11th Annual Job Fair on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Supervisors will be accepting applications to fill nearly 400 positions for the 2022 Big Fresno Fair. Available positions include, but are not limited to: parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers,...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?

The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fire damages restaurant in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — The Salazar's Bar & Grill in Kingsburg was damaged but not destroyed by fire on Thursday. Kingsburg Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire but thanks to a fire sprinkler and working fire alarm system, the crews were able to knock the flames down quickly.
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Armed robber swipes cash, lotto tickets, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Police. Officers say just after 10:00 a.m. they received a call from the manager of the 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont of a robbery in progress. The clerk told officers that the suspect, covered […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?

A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Siblings from Fresno awarded scholarship for water conservation model

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two siblings from Fresno have been awarded a $25,000 scholarship for their model on water conservation. Pauline Victoria and John Benedict were both named Davidson Fellows Scholarship Winners for 2022. They won with their Field Evaluation Optimization and Application of a Novel AI Drought Assessment...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno mayor posthumously awards Carnegie Medal to local hero who saved girl from drowning

FRESNO, Calif. — Arthur Caballero of Fresno was posthumously awarded with the Carnegie Medal on Wednesday morning at Fresno City Hall from Mayor Jerry Dyer. In 2020, the 62-year-old painter was enjoying a day of fishing near the Kings River bank when he noticed a 7-year-old girl struggling through the fast-moving waters. Caballero saw the girl moving into deep water where the swift current picked up pace. That is when he entered into the river's waters and pulled the girl safely toward the bank. Unfortunately, Caballero was overtaken by the swift current and later died at the hospital. The young girl pulled safely to shore.
FRESNO, CA

