“The Madera District Fair, September 8-11, 2022 is Jam-Packed with FREE First-Class Entertainment. Three Bands Per Night on Two Different Stages”. MADERA — The Madera Fair has become known for its first-class FREE entertainment with your paid fair admission. This year that tradition continues with two legendary bands from the 60s and 70s and a top country music act with over a dozen chart-topping hits. In addition to these acts, playing on the Headliner Stage as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Estrella Jalisco, several up-and-comers to the California music scene will perform on the 20/30 Party Stage to kick off each night with pre-concert festivities. As if that were not enough, the entertainment continues after the headliners perform with after-party concert performances also on the 20/30 Party Stage. Only at the Madera Fair can you see three awesome live bands each night for less than the cost of a movie ticket this September.

MADERA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO