Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Canceled festival leaves Visalia metal band crushed
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Battle of the Bands is a rite of passage for any small-town bands who are trying to make a name for themselves. The competition between bands determines who is the better band and sometimes the best band can win a prize such as money or an opportunity to play at […]
sierranewsonline.com
Free First-Class Entertainment At The Madera District Fair
“The Madera District Fair, September 8-11, 2022 is Jam-Packed with FREE First-Class Entertainment. Three Bands Per Night on Two Different Stages”. MADERA — The Madera Fair has become known for its first-class FREE entertainment with your paid fair admission. This year that tradition continues with two legendary bands from the 60s and 70s and a top country music act with over a dozen chart-topping hits. In addition to these acts, playing on the Headliner Stage as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Estrella Jalisco, several up-and-comers to the California music scene will perform on the 20/30 Party Stage to kick off each night with pre-concert festivities. As if that were not enough, the entertainment continues after the headliners perform with after-party concert performances also on the 20/30 Party Stage. Only at the Madera Fair can you see three awesome live bands each night for less than the cost of a movie ticket this September.
Your Fresno weekend: What to do in the city this Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Fresno residents! If you haven't made any plans on how to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you.
KMPH.com
Valley photographer offering "Back to School: Moms Edition" sessions
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Who says “Back to School” pictures are only for kids?. One local photographer is now capturing a mothers edition of this season. “No moms were harmed in the making of this celebration,” says Apple Estrada, a Clovis-based photographer for the last ten years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
KMPH.com
Job fair Thursday for the Big Fresno Fair
The Big Fresno Fair is holding its 11th Annual Job Fair on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Supervisors will be accepting applications to fill nearly 400 positions for the 2022 Big Fresno Fair. Available positions include, but are not limited to: parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers,...
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.
Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
KMPH.com
Fire damages restaurant in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — The Salazar's Bar & Grill in Kingsburg was damaged but not destroyed by fire on Thursday. Kingsburg Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire but thanks to a fire sprinkler and working fire alarm system, the crews were able to knock the flames down quickly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armed robber swipes cash, lotto tickets, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Police. Officers say just after 10:00 a.m. they received a call from the manager of the 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont of a robbery in progress. The clerk told officers that the suspect, covered […]
GV Wire
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
GV Wire
Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?
A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
KMPH.com
Siblings from Fresno awarded scholarship for water conservation model
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two siblings from Fresno have been awarded a $25,000 scholarship for their model on water conservation. Pauline Victoria and John Benedict were both named Davidson Fellows Scholarship Winners for 2022. They won with their Field Evaluation Optimization and Application of a Novel AI Drought Assessment...
‘He was a good guy’: Family remembers man who drowned saving girl
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 62-year-old Arthur Caballero said he will always be remembered as not just a great dad, father, and grandfather, but also a hero. “He was a good guy, I love him,” said his son, Arthur Ramirez Caballero, Jr. on the morning of Aug. 24. Back in June 2020, […]
Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
KMPH.com
Fresno mayor posthumously awards Carnegie Medal to local hero who saved girl from drowning
FRESNO, Calif. — Arthur Caballero of Fresno was posthumously awarded with the Carnegie Medal on Wednesday morning at Fresno City Hall from Mayor Jerry Dyer. In 2020, the 62-year-old painter was enjoying a day of fishing near the Kings River bank when he noticed a 7-year-old girl struggling through the fast-moving waters. Caballero saw the girl moving into deep water where the swift current picked up pace. That is when he entered into the river's waters and pulled the girl safely toward the bank. Unfortunately, Caballero was overtaken by the swift current and later died at the hospital. The young girl pulled safely to shore.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Car shears off fire hydrant; water gushing 40 feet into the air
FRESNO, Calif. — A FOX26 viewer captured the moments after a car sheared off a fire hydrant sending water gushing 40 feet into the air in Fresno on Thursday. You can see in the video water flooding the surrounding areas in central Fresno. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at...
Comments / 0