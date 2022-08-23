Read full article on original website
Congressman's wife died after taking herbal remedy marketed for diabetes and weight loss
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, KHN has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of...
Dr. Agus on what's driving COVID rebound cases after Paxlovid
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus explains why COVID-19 cases sometimes "rebound" in patients who were treated with Paxlovid. He also answers viewers' questions about Omicron subvariants and whether there's a risk of catching monkeypox at the gym.
