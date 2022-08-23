ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, IN

Boys Varsity Soccer Beats Merrillville 3-0

The Indians picked up their first DAC win of the year beating Merrillville 3-0. The tribe scored early off the foot of Alex Jennings from a Peter Martinez through ball. Later in the half Colin Szczudlak opened up his account for the year off a Peter Martinez cross. The Indians put the game out of reach when Alex Jennings earned his brace off a volley from an Elijah Zapata cross. Gavin Niebel kept his second straight clean sheet with 7 saves on the night.
Boys Varsity Tennis beats Lowell 4 – 1

Portage defeated Lowell last night in varsity boys tennis….here are the results.. #1 Singles Oscar Kapinos (Portage) def Tanner Mitsch 3-6, 6-3,6-3 #2 Singles Josh Overmeyer (Lowell) def Cameron Adams 6-2,6-2 #3 Singles Zachary Crizer (Portage) def Julien Cruz 6-0, 7-5 #1 Doubles Dylan Sutphin/Nathan Pollard (Portage) def Cooper...
