The Indians picked up their first DAC win of the year beating Merrillville 3-0. The tribe scored early off the foot of Alex Jennings from a Peter Martinez through ball. Later in the half Colin Szczudlak opened up his account for the year off a Peter Martinez cross. The Indians put the game out of reach when Alex Jennings earned his brace off a volley from an Elijah Zapata cross. Gavin Niebel kept his second straight clean sheet with 7 saves on the night.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO