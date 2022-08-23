ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots

Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nypressnews.com

A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.

Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
OGDEN, UT
Government
KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

1 taken to hospital, 2 more injured due to turbulence on flight to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken to a hospital and two others were evaluated for injuries sustained due to turbulence on a flight to Salt Lake City on Friday afternoon. Delta Flight 394 from Orlando to Salt Lake City was carrying 143 passengers and six crew members when the Airbus A321 experienced mild turbulence, Delta spokesman Anthony Black said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

How a fire may lead to a tripled water bill for this small Utah town

STOCKTON — The mayor of Stockton warned that the small, rural town needs $3 million to buy a new water system — or the town might need to dissolve. The announcement came after the town leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for tap water due to the aftermath of the Jacob City Fire, which burned earlier this month upstream of the water treatment plant intake. The plant was temporarily shut down due to the risk of contamination from sediment and debris entering the water supply.
STOCKTON, UT
ksl.com

I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill

FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
FARMINGTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead

OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
EDEN, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
KSLTV

Murray haunted house closed over code dispute

MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
MURRAY, UT

