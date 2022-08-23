Read full article on original website
autrojans.com
Volleyball Finishes with a Flourish: Claims Pair of Wins in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Behind a balanced effort on both the offensive and defensive sides, the Anderson volleyball team closed out the Indianapolis tournament with a pair of wins, as the Trojans shut out Wayne State, 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 26-24), and rallied for a for a four-set, 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16) win over Montevallo, Saturday at the Athletics and Recreation Center.
autrojans.com
Second Half Rally Fuels Barry Over Anderson 3-2
ANDERSON, S.C. – The Anderson University men's soccer team came up short on Saturday (Aug. 27) to Barry University after a furious second half rally, losing by a score of 3-2. The Trojans came into Saturday's match trying to bounce back after a tough loss on Thursday (Aug. 25) to third nationally ranked Nova Southeastern in a hard-fought 2-0 defeat. Despite the loss, there were some silver linings from Anderson's point of view in the stellar defensive play, including a penalty kick save from goalkeeper Amos Uber.
autrojans.com
North Georgia Nets Three Second Half Goals To Put Away Trojans; 3-0
DAHLONEGA, GA. – Anderson University women's soccer (1-1) relinquished three second half goals to drop nonconference conference match, 3-0, against opponent North Georgia (1-1) on Saturday evening at Lynn Cottrell Park. "We were tested by a good team today," said head coach Sarah Jacobs. "We will learn from this...
autrojans.com
Trojans Open Campaign by Blanking McKendree
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The senior duo of Noelle Knutsen and Liliana Kinder combined for 27 kills on the strength of a .436 hitting accuracy, as the Anderson volleyball team opened the season by shutting out McKendree, 3-0, (25-22, 25-17, 25-15) Friday morning, on the first day of the Indianapolis Tournament at the Greyhounds Athletics and Recreation Center.
High School Standouts: Demarius Foster, RB, Dorman
High School Standouts returns and we give a shout-out to two area football players this week, including a Dorman Player who ran wild. Here's 7News Sports Director Pete Yanity.
WYFF4.com
Week 1: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the first week of the 2022 high school football season. Scroll down for matchups, scores and highlights as they come in. To see scores on the app, click here. Highlights Part 1:
24hip-hop.com
South Carolina Rapper DTSKII Drops New Song “Throw It Bak”
Greenville, South Carolina’s very own, DTSKII is UP NEXT to blow out of the Carolinas! He recently dropped his bouncy and lit record “Throw It Bak.”. The replay value on this track is undeniable! Click play on the song and keep up with SKII on IG!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Spartanburg man set to face trial for 2016 murder
Fernanders charged with first-degree murder after alleged 3-state crime spree. POLK COUNTY– A Spartanburg man is set to face trial in Polk County Superior Court after his alleged involvement in a 2016 murder. The trial for one of the two men who were charged with first-degree murder in a...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
Man accused of stealing forklift, driving down interstate in South Carolina
An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a forklift Saturday evening and drove it down Interstate 385 in Greenville County.
SLED investigating inmate death in Abbeville Co.
Abbeville County Coroner's Office and SLED are investigating an inmate death that happened at the county detention facility Friday evening.
GCSO says suspect in Thursday shooting in custody
A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Greenville Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, a man called and reported that he had been shot by someone he knew.
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
Inmate death at Spartanburg County Detention Center
An inmate death has been reported from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office reports that a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead just after 5:30 on Saturday, August 20th.
Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop
A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said. Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
