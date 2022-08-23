ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

autrojans.com

Volleyball Finishes with a Flourish: Claims Pair of Wins in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Behind a balanced effort on both the offensive and defensive sides, the Anderson volleyball team closed out the Indianapolis tournament with a pair of wins, as the Trojans shut out Wayne State, 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 26-24), and rallied for a for a four-set, 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16) win over Montevallo, Saturday at the Athletics and Recreation Center.
ANDERSON, SC
autrojans.com

Second Half Rally Fuels Barry Over Anderson 3-2

ANDERSON, S.C. – The Anderson University men's soccer team came up short on Saturday (Aug. 27) to Barry University after a furious second half rally, losing by a score of 3-2. The Trojans came into Saturday's match trying to bounce back after a tough loss on Thursday (Aug. 25) to third nationally ranked Nova Southeastern in a hard-fought 2-0 defeat. Despite the loss, there were some silver linings from Anderson's point of view in the stellar defensive play, including a penalty kick save from goalkeeper Amos Uber.
ANDERSON, SC
autrojans.com

North Georgia Nets Three Second Half Goals To Put Away Trojans; 3-0

DAHLONEGA, GA. – Anderson University women's soccer (1-1) relinquished three second half goals to drop nonconference conference match, 3-0, against opponent North Georgia (1-1) on Saturday evening at Lynn Cottrell Park. "We were tested by a good team today," said head coach Sarah Jacobs. "We will learn from this...
ANDERSON, SC
autrojans.com

Trojans Open Campaign by Blanking McKendree

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The senior duo of Noelle Knutsen and Liliana Kinder combined for 27 kills on the strength of a .436 hitting accuracy, as the Anderson volleyball team opened the season by shutting out McKendree, 3-0, (25-22, 25-17, 25-15) Friday morning, on the first day of the Indianapolis Tournament at the Greyhounds Athletics and Recreation Center.
ANDERSON, SC
City
Newberry, SC
City
Simpsonville, SC
State
Virginia State
Anderson, SC
Sports
City
Catawba, SC
City
Anderson, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Spartanburg man set to face trial for 2016 murder

Fernanders charged with first-degree murder after alleged 3-state crime spree. POLK COUNTY– A Spartanburg man is set to face trial in Polk County Superior Court after his alleged involvement in a 2016 murder. The trial for one of the two men who were charged with first-degree murder in a...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
GREENVILLE, SC
Fox News

Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop

A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
ATLANTA, GA

