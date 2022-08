Sixteen film and animation students will benefit from a West Coast classroom this semester through a new program called Study Away: LA. Study Away: LA gives students in Rochester Institute of Technology’s School of Film and Animation (SOFA) the opportunity to spend time in Los Angeles for a semester to learn from industry professionals. The bulk of students’ time will be spent at internships, but they’ll also take two courses that will complement their study-away experience.

