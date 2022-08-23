Read full article on original website
KHP IDs three who died in 2-vehicle Kansas crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
3 dead in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
Kansas man hospitalized after semi rolls off embankment
SCOTT COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Wednesday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Mack semi driven by Jeremy S. Weaver, 47, Ness City, was as southbound on Kansas 95 Highway two miles west of U.S. 83. The driver...
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
WIBW
72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old Colorado man was killed in a head-on collision in Kingman County early Monday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Marcus Craven, 72, of Pueblo, Colorado was driving a semi truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 54 when he crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck another semi truck head-on. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kansas teen dies in Scott Co. car crash
SCOTT COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teen died in a rollover crash in Scott County on Saturday. Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, of Haviland, was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer on southbound Venison Road, north of Kansas 96, around 11:00 a.m. Aug. 20. The vehicle entered the west ditch, the driver overcorrected and entered the east […]
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City man injured after plane crash in north Finney County
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 10:25 a.m. on August 22, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a plane crash located at 355 East Sondreagger Road, Pleasant Valley Township, in Finney County, Kansas. Upon arrival, fire personnel found a small Ultralight Aircraft laying in the...
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
Investigation: Fire at SW Kansas home intentionally set
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a house fire and have determined it was intentionally set, according to a statement from the Garden City Fire Department. Just after 5 a.m. on August 18, fire crews responded to a fire in the 1600 block of A Street. The Garden...
How this dry, hot year stacks up against the worst droughts in Kansas history
Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on record. And this year...
Great Bend man dies in 2-vehicle crash
The Barton County Sheriff's Office says a fatal crash north of Great Bend on Wednesday may have been because a teenage driver failed to stop at a stop sign.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
Message about a package? Could be scam, police say
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is warning people about a scam that has been reported across Kansas. Citizens are receiving text messages and emails claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service. The messages claim that the Postal Services is having issues with the person’s delivery address. It goes on […]
livingnewdeal.org
Big Pool Additions – Garden City KS
Project type: Swimming Pools, Parks and Recreation. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Big Pool opened in Garden City KS in 1922. The Works Progress Administration added a bath house and a children’s wading pool. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location...
