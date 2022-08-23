ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KS

JC Post

KHP IDs three who died in 2-vehicle Kansas crash

KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3 dead in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old Colorado man was killed in a head-on collision in Kingman County early Monday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Marcus Craven, 72, of Pueblo, Colorado was driving a semi truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 54 when he crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck another semi truck head-on. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas teen dies in Scott Co. car crash

SCOTT COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teen died in a rollover crash in Scott County on Saturday. Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, of Haviland, was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer on southbound Venison Road, north of Kansas 96, around 11:00 a.m. Aug. 20. The vehicle entered the west ditch, the driver overcorrected and entered the east […]
SCOTT COUNTY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City man injured after plane crash in north Finney County

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 10:25 a.m. on August 22, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a plane crash located at 355 East Sondreagger Road, Pleasant Valley Township, in Finney County, Kansas. Upon arrival, fire personnel found a small Ultralight Aircraft laying in the...
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Investigation: Fire at SW Kansas home intentionally set

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a house fire and have determined it was intentionally set, according to a statement from the Garden City Fire Department. Just after 5 a.m. on August 18, fire crews responded to a fire in the 1600 block of A Street. The Garden...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Message about a package? Could be scam, police say

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is warning people about a scam that has been reported across Kansas. Citizens are receiving text messages and emails claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service. The messages claim that the Postal Services is having issues with the person’s delivery address. It goes on […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
livingnewdeal.org

Big Pool Additions – Garden City KS

Project type: Swimming Pools, Parks and Recreation. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Big Pool opened in Garden City KS in 1922. The Works Progress Administration added a bath house and a children’s wading pool. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location...
GARDEN CITY, KS

