KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
How this dry, hot year stacks up against the worst droughts in Kansas history
Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on record. And this year...
3 dead in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 a.m. at NE 10 St & NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Troopers say 21-year-old Justin Martin was […]
Pratt Tribune
Accidents just outside Pratt County restrict highway traffic
Truck roll-over accidents restricted travel through Pratt on major highways in the past few days. On Sunday, August 21, a single semi-rollover resulted in the closure of U.S. Highway 281 north of town just at the Pratt County line for several hours. Then early Monday morning, a double semi accident closed down U.S. Highway 54/400, creating a significant traffic situation for several hours due to the fatality scene just west of Kingman next door to Pratt County.
Pratt Tribune
Resurfacing set on U.S. 54, K-61, U.S. 281 in Pratt County
A $6.38 million resurfacing of U.S. 54, K-61 and U.S. 281 in Pratt County is expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hotmix- asphalt overlay on these highways, in this order: U.S. 54: on the east side of Pratt, from the K-61 junction east about 4.5 miles to the beginning of the concrete pavement. Crews are expected to start the overall project on U.S. 54 and to work from the east end of the project toward Pratt.
