A $6.38 million resurfacing of U.S. 54, K-61 and U.S. 281 in Pratt County is expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hotmix- asphalt overlay on these highways, in this order: U.S. 54: on the east side of Pratt, from the K-61 junction east about 4.5 miles to the beginning of the concrete pavement. Crews are expected to start the overall project on U.S. 54 and to work from the east end of the project toward Pratt.

PRATT COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO