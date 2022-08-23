ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haviland, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Pratt Tribune

Accidents just outside Pratt County restrict highway traffic

Truck roll-over accidents restricted travel through Pratt on major highways in the past few days. On Sunday, August 21, a single semi-rollover resulted in the closure of U.S. Highway 281 north of town just at the Pratt County line for several hours. Then early Monday morning, a double semi accident closed down U.S. Highway 54/400, creating a significant traffic situation for several hours due to the fatality scene just west of Kingman next door to Pratt County.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
KSN News

One person killed when 2 trucks crash west of Kingman

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kans. (KSNW) —  One man is dead, and another is seriously injured after a head-on wreck Monday morning near Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54, about two miles west of Kingman. The driver of a semitruck in the eastbound lane crossed the center line, […]
KINGMAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haviland, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
WIBW

72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old Colorado man was killed in a head-on collision in Kingman County early Monday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Marcus Craven, 72, of Pueblo, Colorado was driving a semi truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 54 when he crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck another semi truck head-on. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fatal crash kills Haviland man

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Haviland died in a fatal crash Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 10:45 a.m., 18-year-old Isaac Redburn was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer southbound on Venison Road when he went into the ditch west of the road. Redburn overcorrected, causing his car […]
HAVILAND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy